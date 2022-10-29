Home Entertainment Zheng Hehuizi’s new drama “Ripple Heart” is set for 1026. The female student of science and technology staged a story of revenge, love and revenge_TOM Entertainment
Zheng Hehuizi's new drama "Ripple Heart" is set for 1026. The female student of science and technology staged a story of revenge, love and revenge

Zheng Hehuizi's new drama "Ripple Heart" is set for 1026. The female student of science and technology staged a story of revenge, love and revenge


The TV series starring Zheng Hehuiziheart rippling” will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on October 26. In the play, Luo Xiaoxiao, played by Zheng Hehuizi, is a science and engineering tyrant who sometimes falls in love and quickly sobers up to take revenge on his predecessor. Facing the scene where the brothers fall in love with themselves at the same time, the tyrant also has downtime. The character design and plot of the ultimate grasping horse are matched with Keiko’s energetic and quirky shape and state in the play, which has won unanimous praise from fans and audiences!

In the preview, the state of the school uniform that flashed by is still youthful. In the play, she interprets the dare to love and hate to the fullest. This challenge to a new role also allows us to see a brand-new Keiko, in different roles and In the setting, Keiko’s unique charm attracts everyone, and she grows all the way. Actor Zheng He Keiko has gained a lot, and the audience can see an extremely wonderful performance.

“Ripple Heart” will be broadcast on October 26th, lock on iQiyi together, and watch how Luo Xiaoxiao, the love player in the play, chooses her final love destination

