On March 6, under the key guidance of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, Dongyang Chunyu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. produced and distributed the TV series “Scouting Heroes” to resist US aggression and aid Korea. It was officially launched in Chengde City, Hebei Province, where it was filmed, and a launch ceremony was held. The play is directed by Zheng Xiaolong and An Zhanjun, written by Liu Gejian, chief producer Cao Ping, and starring Luo Jin and Ma Sichun.

The TV series “Reconnaissance Heroes” mainly tells the story of Liang Chen, the reconnaissance section chief of a certain division of the Volunteer Army, who was brave and witty, and led the reconnaissance company to successfully complete the arduous tasks assigned by the superiors many times during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. The heroic deeds of being strong and winning more with less.

Open up a new perspective of war narrative and compose a heroic hymn that wins more with less

As a key guidance project of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, the preparatory process of “Scouting Heroes” was tight and the task was heavy, but it insisted on high standards and strict requirements in terms of script polishing and shooting preparations. In order to allow the actors to shoot with the best mental outlook and professional image, the crew also organized military training in advance, mainly including physical training, formation training, tactical action training such as troop coordination attack, retreat, etc. “Reactions, etc., let them experience the real army life and battlefield simulation atmosphere.

“Reconnaissance Heroes” selects the perspective as the special unit of scouts, which is different from previous war movies with big scenes. “A lot of steel but little gas”, in an extremely asymmetric and extremely difficult situation, relying on wisdom and superb strategies and tactics, broke the myth that the US military is invincible and wrote a heroic hymn.

The top team of Chunyu Film and Television commemorates the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, and pay tribute to the unsung heroes with sincere works

As a leading content creation company, Chunyu Film and Television has experienced creators such as the famous director Zheng Xiaolong and the famous producer Cao Ping as the core. Hot episodes. “Meritorious Service” also won heavyweight awards and honors such as the “Five One Project” Special Award, Feitian Award and Golden Eagle Award for Excellent TV Series last year.

The cooperation between the two can be traced back more than ten years ago to the present. “Golden Wedding”, “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, “Red Sorghum”, “The Legend of Miyue”, “Emergency Doctor”, “Meritorious Service” and “Happiness” are directed by Zheng Xiaolong and produced by Cao Ping. Episodes such as “To Ten Thousand Households” are masterpieces of domestic dramas, and the cooperation between the gold medal partners in the industry will also continue in the creation of “Scout Heroes”.

This time "Scouting Heroes" is co-directed by Zheng Xiaolong and An Zhanjun. The origin of the cooperation between the two can be traced back to the 1998 TV series "One Year After Another". Director An Zhanjun's follow-up TV series "Police Li Wine Bottle" and "The Mekong River Case" have received praise from the industry and the audience.

Screenwriter Liu Gejian’s last work was the unit of “Meritorious Ability, Li Yannian and Li Yannian”, which was deeply loved by the audience after it was broadcast. Born in the military, he is especially good at creating military-themed genres, and the characters in his works are highly recognizable and have a sense of mission. Chunyu Film and Television has gathered top-notch teams to gather again for “Scouting Heroes”, which I believe will bring another masterpiece to the market and audience.

In terms of cast, it is led by Luo Jin and Ma Sichun. This is also the second collaboration between Luo Jin and director Zheng Xiaolong after “Happiness to Ten Thousands”. Fading away the image of a gentle lawyer, Luo Jin put on a combat uniform and became a volunteer soldier. The second cooperation with the director also made Luo Jin full of expectations for the new story that is about to enter, and the two have established in the past cooperation I believe that the tacit understanding and trust will continue in “Scout Heroes”. Liang Chen, the head of the reconnaissance section played by Luo Jin in the play, thinks flexibly, makes decisions before moving, and always strives for the greatest victory with the smallest sacrifice. Although this is not the first time that Luo Jin has played the role of a soldier, in order to more realistically portray the role of Liang Chen, Luo Jin has joined the group to participate in military training before the official start. In addition to participating in daily queue tactical training, Luo Jin marched up the mountain with his “comrades in arms”, simulating enemy attack reconnaissance in war, and feeling the true state of the volunteer army during the march. This kind of real feeling made Luo Jin feel that he was one step closer to the Chinese People’s Volunteers, and it also allowed him to strictly demand himself as a soldier, and strive to be more suitable for the character’s temperament and state. The character pays tribute to the heroes of the Volunteer Army.

Ma Sichun played the role of Wen Jie, a soldier of the art team who devoted herself to the front line with ideals. As a member of the art team on the battlefield to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea, Wen Jie was beautiful, sang well, and could speak English. Station work, relying on radio propaganda to disintegrate the enemy’s fighting spirit, is the embodiment of the fearless and dangerous heroine power on the battlefield; this is also the first time that the enemy’s engineering work is presented in a domestic film and television drama of the same theme. “Detective Heroes” is Ma Sichun’s first film and television work after taking a rest for more than a year. In the view of director Zheng Xiaolong, Ma Sichun is very suitable for this role in terms of age, temperament and the sense of energy presented by the whole person. For this cooperation, Ma Sichun is full of expectations. She said: I have always hoped to have the opportunity to cooperate with director Zheng Xiaolong again. Moreover, the role of Wen Jie is also in line with her usual standards for acting, and she very much hopes that through this cooperation, everyone can see a different version of herself.

The TV series “Scouting Heroes” gathered many elite creators in the film and television industry. It will be filmed in the urban area of ​​Chengde City, Hebei Province and surrounding districts and counties. With great support and help, it is expected to meet the audience in October 2023.

As a tribute work commemorating the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, the play will faithfully extract and restore history, meticulously and completely establish the heroic image of the volunteer army represented by the scouts, and show the heroic figure and greatness of the volunteer army who fought bloody battles and defended their home and country. merit. At the same time, with heavy and vivid historical light and shadow, we will look back at the great history of the Chinese nation together, and pay tribute to the revolutionary heroism spirit of daring to fight, not afraid of difficulties, and daring to sacrifice across the ages. Stay tuned!

