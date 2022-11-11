[The Epoch Times, November 11, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) On November 10, Zheng Xiuwen and Aaron Kwok attended a jewelry brand event together. She mentioned that “Flowers Over Falling Water” starring her was announced as one of the closing films of this year by the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival (HKAFF), and she expressed that she was both happy and moved. She hoped that everyone could get to know and understand the new director Jia Shengfeng through this work.

In order to support new directors from Hong Kong, Zheng Xiuwen filmed the film “Flowers Falling” directed by Jia Shengfeng for zero pay. When asked about the reason for participating in the film, she revealed at the event: “I like this script very much, and the behind-the-scenes teams of the film are all young and energetic, and everyone learns from each other when they work together.”

Since 2000, Zheng Xiuwen has been nominated for the Hong Kong Film Awards 6 times for 9 films, and her acting skills are highly recognized. However, people in the industry believe that Zheng Xiuwen’s winning luck is always a little bit worse every time. When Du Qifeng sent Andy Lau and Tony Leung Ka Fai to the podium of the Golden Actor Award Winner, he publicly criticized the Golden Image Award for “treating Zheng Xiuwen”. When Zhang Jiahui won the golden actor for the second time, he said bluntly: “I hope to win the award with Zheng Xiuwen!”

When asked this time if he plans to win related awards with “Flowing Water”, Zheng Xiuwen said: “I didn’t think about that. I liked the script when I first saw it and felt very moved. I really want to help this new director because I myself I don’t know the behind-the-scenes production, so I have to use this method to give back to Hong Kong films.”

As for why it was starred with zero pay, Zheng Xiuwen said that this film is the first work of the young director Jia Shengfeng. “The newer the director, the more helpful it is, so there is no need to talk about the pay.”

Zheng Xiuwen is preparing for the concert in December. She announced that she will appear as Santa Claus and give gifts to fans. In January next year, she will sing in Singapore. Because it is the first time to hold a concert abroad after the epidemic, she is looking forward to it.

