The first episode of the fantasy Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” was well-received, and the ratings of the third episode broke through double digits. It stands out among the new Korean dramas!

A few days ago (22nd), Zheng Yuling’s “Sister Do” also mentioned on the radio program “Drool More Than Spray” that she paid special attention to “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol”. The show is full of praise!

There is nothing wrong with Song Zhongji pretending to be a student

The fantasy Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” starring “Korean God” Song Joong-ki in partnership with “Baeksang Best Actor” Lee Sung-min and “Temperament Actress” Shin Hyun-bin caused a lot of buzz, and “Sister Do”, who has always been at the forefront of dramas, also Sticking to this Korean style, he praised the actor Song Joong Ki for setting “one in a million”: “The family environment is quite good, and he has good looks. He went to middle school, university, and even school grass. His grades and sports are excellent. What’s more Enrolled in a famous university!”



Just when Yu Decheng said that Song Zhongji was both civil and military, “Sister Do” claimed that she had never watched his works in the past, until “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” connected the two of them: “Although I haven’t seen his performance, but I have seen him in real life at the MAMA Awards Ceremony, and he is indeed Yushu Linfeng! But I don’t know why I haven’t been attracted to watch his works until this one; and the most powerful thing about Song Zhongji is that he is already 37 this year He is old, but he can play a college student! There is no sense of disobedience! Now three episodes have been broadcast, in which his ambition has appeared, his plan… just looking at the acting skills, I think it’s worth it!”



Li Xingmin’s outstanding acting skills overwhelm the audience

In the play, he played Chen Yangzhe, the patriarch of Shunyang Group. Li Xingmin has always had extraordinary acting skills. The other party’s strength is outstanding: “I like another very important actor in the play, that is Li Xingmin. As long as there are works where he appears, you can feel his hard-working acting skills, and his role this time is also very attractive. Li Xingmin Appeared at the end of the first episode, without a single line! But already feel the charming charm, it will make you think “it’s enough to have this actor!” In addition, “Sister Do” also spoiled the show Gathered a lot of familiar faces of Korean dramas, “Except for the two important male leads, many of the characters are regulars of Korean dramas, and they are all good actors, so the standard of the whole work is raised even higher!”



Adapted from an online novel of the same name, Viu Original’s original fantasy Korean drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” is set in the 1980s and tells the story of Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), who was born in a poor family and loyal to the Sun Yang Group. The elder Chen Yangzhe (played by Li Xingmin) managed secret assets, but was falsely accused of misappropriating funds and was killed. Later, he was reborn as Chen Daojun, the youngest son of the Shunyang family, and started a second life from then on! In order to engulf the entire chaebol family, he gradually grows up and launches a series of revenge actions, vowing to set off a bloody storm in the upper class! Hong Kong viewers can keep up with the latest progress of the series for free through the “Huang Viu Drama Platform” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

