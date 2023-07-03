Title: “Exhibition Showcasing the Artistic Excellence of China National Academy of Painting’s Six Artists Opens in Hubei Art Museum”

Hubei Art Museum recently hosted the grand opening ceremony of the “Zhi Dao·Entertainment—Exhibition of Six Artists of China National Academy of Painting.” The exhibition, supported by the Propaganda Department of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, was jointly organized by the China National Academy of Painting, the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and undertaken by the Hubei Provincial Academy of Fine Arts and the Hubei Art Museum. It features over 100 exceptional artworks by renowned artists Fan Yang, Lu Yushun, Yu Wenjiang, Yao Dawu, Li Xiaozhu, and Fang Fang.

Xu Lian, Vice President of the China National Academy of Painting and one of the exhibition’s curators, stated during a press interview that these six artists share a strong sense of social responsibility. They actively engage with the vibrant reality of life, capturing the essence of “mountains and rivers” and portraying the spirit of the times. Their artistic concept centers around “delving into life and nurturing connections with the people.”

The exhibition, held in Halls 1 and 2 of Hubei Art Museum, showcases the artists’ profound artistic vision and distinctive brushwork. In Hall 1, visitors can encounter large-scale masterpieces such as Fan Yang’s “Grape Racks in the Sun” and Lu Yushun’s “Eternal Dunhuang.” These artworks epitomize the artists’ innovative spirit and reflect their latest thinking.

Hall 2 provides an opportunity for viewers to explore the creative process of the artists. It displays sketches, first drafts, and series creations, allowing visitors to delve into the artists’ conceptualization and expand their understanding. Notable works include Fan Yang’s series dedicated to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Lu Yushun’s sketches depicting the Yellow River and Inner Mongolia, Yu Wenjiang’s landscapes and figurative sketches, Li Xiaozhu’s portrayal of grassroots figures, and Xiangxiang’s sketches of western Hunan.

The exhibition will run until July 23, offering visitors ample time to savor the artistic brilliance showcased by these esteemed artists. To enhance the experience, the Hubei Art Museum will also organize various public education activities during the exhibition. Interested individuals can sign up for these events by following the official WeChat account of the Hubei Art Museum.

This exhibition serves as a testament to the China National Academy of Painting’s commitment to upholding China‘s cultural heritage, nurturing new talents, promoting artistic culture, and shaping a positive national image. It provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and the general public to appreciate and engage with the exceptional works produced by these six highly talented artists.

