[The Epoch Times, November 25, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Hong Kong star Chung Chuhong, who has been in the shadows for many years, posted 2 photos with flowers on Weibo on the 23rd, with the caption “The Sun of Paris”. In the photo, she is wearing sunglasses with a bright smile. Against the background of safflower and red leaves, her skin is translucent and she looks very young. Netizens commented that she is “beautiful than flowers”.

Zhong Chuhong, who shares her life on social media from time to time, recently went to Paris, France for vacation. From the selfies she posted, it can be seen that her skin is smooth and flawless, not like a 62-year-old at all, and she has an elegant temperament, looks confident and optimistic, and her good condition has been praised by netizens. (Click to see the photo)

Zhong Chuhong, who debuted in the Miss Hong Kong competition, was called “Xiayu Fanghong” together with Brigitte Lin, Maggie Cheung and Anita Mui. There was once a saying in the market: “If you post again, you won’t be as popular as Chow Yun-fat; if you are more popular, you will not be as popular as Zhong Chuhong”. She has worked with superstars such as Chow Yun-fat and Leslie Cheung, and won the Best Actress in the Asia-Pacific Film Festival twice in 1984 and 1987.

Zhong Chuhong married Hong Kong advertising talent Zhu Jiading in 1991, and gradually faded out of the film world after filming the last movie “Across the World“. In 2007, Zhu Jiading died of colorectal cancer, and Zhong Chuhong said that she would not remarry.

Facing the sweet marriage with Zhu Jiading for 16 years, Zhong Chuhong is willing to be a widow for 15 years and remains single so far. She has been in the shadows for many years, and has devoted herself to charity in recent years. She also likes photography and painting in her spare time, and occasionally travels around the world. Even alone, the second half of his life was rich and fulfilling.

Zhong Chuhong, who advocates nature, has generously exposed the wrinkles on her face before. When asked if she had considered doing medical beauty, she bluntly said that “people always have to grow old”, thinking that being true to yourself is the only way to live a happy life, and she would rather age naturally. She also shared the secrets of maintaining frozen age: pay attention to diet, exercise and life rules, and maintain a cheerful state of mind.

