The clues revealed by Zhong Zixin’s 2023 autumn and winter series are that they are secretly cultivating evil flowers, which will bloom when their eyes are aimed at the red heart. Through careful and meticulous camouflage and tactics, switch back and forth between the pearly tenderness of the character and the decisive and resolute mastermind, waiting for the story to be revealed or buried forever.

“Murdermongress” means “a female writer specializing in murder stories”, which was invented in 1957 to describe Agatha Christie, an outstanding female detective novel writer at that time.

Show Director: Zeyi Zhang

Producer: Gloria

Show setting: Uan

Show PR:CyPRESS Communications

Makeup: TANMENGNA

Hairstyle: Stella & High Speed

Photography: Yiteng Guazi

Text: Ziming