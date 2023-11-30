Home » Zhou Dongyu Dodges Relationship Question at “Hot Search” Roadshow
Entertainment

Zhou Dongyu Dodges Relationship Question at “Hot Search” Roadshow

by admin

Zhou Dongyu Dodges Questions About Relationship with Liu Haoran at “Hot Search” Roadshow

On November 29, Zhou Dongyu made an appearance at the Hangzhou roadshow for his new movie “Hot Search,” where one brave audience member decided to ask the burning question on everyone’s mind: “Regarding yesterday’s hot search, are you and Liu Haoran a real couple?”

Before Zhou Dongyu could even respond, the host swiftly intervened, dismissing the question with a curt “Next.” Despite the interruption, the audience member added, “It’s a pity that there is no reply, but I already understand what everyone means.”

This recent public inquiry stems from gossip media reports on November 27, which alleged that Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran might be more than just friends. The media claimed that the two were frequently spotted together, with their dinner dates shrouded in secrecy. Additionally, it was reported that Zhou Dongyu often visited Liu Haoran’s house late at night, either departing in the early hours of the morning or being dropped off by a car after their outings.

Speculation about the pair’s romantic involvement has been circulating for some time, fueled by their numerous trips and public appearances together. However, neither Zhou Dongyu nor Liu Haoran have directly addressed the rumors.

As the public clamors for answers, the question still remains – are Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran really a couple? Only time will tell.
.

See also  The movie "My Dad is a Prince" starring Wu Yue, Sun Yue and others in Chongqing Wulong start-qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Shen Yun Inspires Audience in Canberra: Messages of...

They sentenced the femicide of Sofía Sosa to...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

Gisele Bündchen Opens up About Divorce in Upcoming...

“She was thrown from the truck”

59% of motorcyclists do not wear helmets correctly

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Watching Her Own...

A Closer Look at How Youth Dramas Inject...

They denounce layoffs at INCAA, the sale of...

Debating the Fate of Yao Yuling: Did “South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy