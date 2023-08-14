Zhou Shen Announces ‘Thank You Very Much’ Concert to Express Gratitude to Fans

Singer Zhou Shen to Hold “Thank You Very Much-Zhou Shen 2023 Concert Appreciation Session” in Beijing

On August 10th, TME live announced a highly anticipated event for music enthusiasts. Singer Zhou Shen will be performing his “Thank you very much-Zhou Shen 2023 Concert Appreciation Session” at the Beijing Cadillac Center on August 19, 2023. The concert tickets for the first show on August 13 sold out within seconds, proving the massive popularity and demand for Zhou Shen’s music.

This concert holds significant meaning for Zhou Shen as he aims to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their support and companionship over the past 9 years. The event promises to be a two-way interaction between Zhou Shen and the audience, filled with emotional resonance and harmony.

Zhou Shen reflects on his journey from Kabu to his present form, expressing his profound appreciation for his fans who have listened to his songs throughout the years. “Everything started with ‘Kabu,’ the name I used in my live broadcast room, and it holds the origin of all my memories,” Zhou Shen shared. He plans to integrate every aspect of his growth and experiences in the music industry into this concert, marking his 9th anniversary as an artist.

Over the past 9 years, Zhou Shen’s dedication and hard work have led to the maturity of his singing skills and stage presence. His efforts have been met with applause and adoration from fans, allowing him to break through barriers and expand his career onto a wider stage.

The “Thank You Very Much” concert serves as a deep gratitude offering to the audience, who have been loyal supporters of Zhou Shen’s music. Zhou Shen has carefully curated an exclusive playlist for his fans, encompassing a range of sounds and emotions, from dreamy natural melodies to heartwarming healing tunes. Attendees can expect to be taken on a journey deep into Zhou Shen’s musical world.

The realization of dreams and the warmth of love and companionship will be experienced during Zhou Shen’s concert. On August 19, 2023, at 19:00, music lovers will have the opportunity to witness the profound love between Zhou Shen and his fans. They can immerse themselves in Zhou Shen’s pure and genuine musical attitude through his soulful singing.

The “Thank You Very Much-Zhou Shen 2023 Concert Appreciation Session” promises to be a memorable event for all attendees, as they celebrate the remarkable journey of an artist who has captivated hearts with his talent and humility.

