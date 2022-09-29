Zhou Shen sang the Chinese animation centennial song “Mei Mei”, and the MV showed 21 classic animations

Beijing News reporter Tian Yani editor Tian Yani

2022-09-29 10:53

Beijing News On September 29, Shanghai Fine Arts Film Studio and singer Zhou Shen released the Chinese animation centennial song “Mei Mei”. Zhou Shen, as a “Hundred Years of Chinese Animation Tribute”, used a bright voice to interpret the successive generations of Chinese animators, wading out a beautiful “road to explore the national style”.

Chinese animation centennial song “Mei Mei” MV.

“Mei Mei” was written by Dong Yufang and composed by Li Jianheng and Chen Yu. The MV for the song was also launched simultaneously. In the MV, it includes 21 classic Chinese animations such as “Little Tadpoles Looking for Mother” in 1960, “Havoc in Heaven” in 1961-1964, “Nezha in the Sea” in 1979, and “Three Monks” in 1980. In the process of appreciating the clips, the characteristics, representative styles and status of these classic animations in the history of Chinese animation are explained by means of subtitles. These classic animations connect scenes of childhood memories, vividly showing the unique artistic heritage of Chinese animation and the essence of animation of “animity”. This song also brings together the voices of Chinese teenagers into notes. It is reported that the name of the song “Mei Mei” refers to the beauty of animation, the beauty of youth, the beauty of art, and the beauty of humanities. For a hundred years of Chinese animation, it has been exploring and trying all the way and insisting on its own national characteristics; Chinese teenagers are also using vigor. The vigorous vitality shows the national culture and self-confidence.

Edited by Tian Yani

Proofreading Zhao Lin