Original title: Stephen Chow opened a social account for the first time to share recent personal photos and recruit talents in person

As we all know, Stephen Chow always seldom communicates with the outside world, and he can only be seen when new films are released. Also, he doesn’t do a social networking site, but he recently opened a social account for the first time to share recent personal photos. He intends to recruit talent himself.

There is always Stephen Chow’s name in the history of Hong Kong-produced films. His comedies are full of praise from many audiences, but unfortunately there are not many new works in recent years, and they are very deep and easy. Few people saw what he looked like, and he himself did not want to share his life dynamics.

He is not seen until the films he directed are released, and he occasionally appears in some official interviews.

Zhou Xingchi has never had a social account before, and has almost no communication with the outside world. There is almost no news of him in recent years. He suddenly opened an account on a social networking site and posted a recent photo. Stephen Chow has never opened a social account, and the Hong Kong media also specifically asked the assistant for confirmation. After all, it is really the account opened by Stephen Chow. In the photo, Stephen Chow can be seen wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, mask and hat. He is writing something. Although his hair was gray, he saw that his arms were well muscled, and he seemed to be exercising at home. He said that this time he opened a social account for recruiting talents and chose himself, but he may be disappointed that he did not choose talents from the film industry. Zhou Xingchi's future focus should be on other areas, but there may be no progress in movies for the time being. In fact, Zhou Xingchi can be regarded as a retreat circle in recent years and a half, but he may want to come back one day.

