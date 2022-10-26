Recently, Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed kissing on the street. After seeing the video, netizens said, “It’s too sweet”, “The relationship is still the same! A model couple”, “I hope Zhu Yawen and his wife will always be happy”.

It is reported that September 25 this year is the tenth anniversary of the marriage of Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani. That night, Zhu Yawen confessed to his wife on social platforms, “Three pains and seven itches, cherished for ten years! Love you.”

Ten minutes after Zhu Yawen’s post, Shen Jiani attached a photo taken by the two at the Civil Affairs Bureau when they got married, saying “three pains, seven itches, and ten years of love”. A careful netizen said, “I have been in love for ten years, and the posts are 10 minutes apart, so meaningful.”

Zhu Yawen and Shen Jiani once recorded a variety show together, and the two were asked what their remarks were to each other. Zhu Yawen replied, “I love the lord,” while Shen Jiani called the other party “greasy.”

In 2019, Zhu Yawen and Shen Jiani became attached to the filming of “Love in the Vast Land”. When Zhu Yawen saw Shen Jiani for the first time, he was already moved, saying that the other party appeared in front of him like an angel. He once said that he must have saved the Milky Way in his last life, and only in this life can he be worthy of the goddess Shen Jiani.

Shen Jiani praised Zhu Yawen for being responsible, so she boldly stayed with him. The two were married in June 2013 and have two daughters together.

