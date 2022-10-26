Home Entertainment Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed shopping and netizens called it so sweet jqknews
Entertainment

Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed shopping and netizens called it so sweet jqknews

by admin
Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed shopping and netizens called it so sweet jqknews

Recently, Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed kissing on the street. After seeing the video, netizens said, “It’s too sweet”, “The relationship is still the same! A model couple”, “I hope Zhu Yawen and his wife will always be happy”.

It is reported that September 25 this year is the tenth anniversary of the marriage of Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani. That night, Zhu Yawen confessed to his wife on social platforms, “Three pains and seven itches, cherished for ten years! Love you.”

Ten minutes after Zhu Yawen’s post, Shen Jiani attached a photo taken by the two at the Civil Affairs Bureau when they got married, saying “three pains, seven itches, and ten years of love”. A careful netizen said, “I have been in love for ten years, and the posts are 10 minutes apart, so meaningful.”

Zhu Yawen and Shen Jiani once recorded a variety show together, and the two were asked what their remarks were to each other. Zhu Yawen replied, “I love the lord,” while Shen Jiani called the other party “greasy.”

In 2019, Zhu Yawen and Shen Jiani became attached to the filming of “Love in the Vast Land”. When Zhu Yawen saw Shen Jiani for the first time, he was already moved, saying that the other party appeared in front of him like an angel. He once said that he must have saved the Milky Way in his last life, and only in this life can he be worthy of the goddess Shen Jiani.

See also  [Welcome to the 20 Great Paintings and Sayings of the Furong Kingdom ①]Great changes in the mountains and villages, a dream come true, Xiangcun's endeavours and revitalization-News- Hunan Online

Shen Jiani praised Zhu Yawen for being responsible, so she boldly stayed with him. The two were married in June 2013 and have two daughters together.

Original title: Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were photographed kissing on the street, netizens called it so sweet

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

This week’s horoscope Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces...

What are the legal issues behind the mother-daughter...

Take a Closer Look at the Nike ISPA...

The “25 golden rules” of dealing with people...

DirectOut PRODIGY.MC ʱ Stromae ȫѲ

An all-pink Maserati Grecale for Barbie

Warner Bros. Discovery Hires Two Veteran Directors-Producers to...

Zhou Xingchi updated IG dynamic view post to...

Gong Xiaozhen released her wedding photos to thank...

How to choose the safest online casinos in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy