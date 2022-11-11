Original title: Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni attended the nomination and commendation ceremony of the Golden Rooster Film Festival and Du Jiang served as the host

Sohu Entertainment News (Shan Jin/Wenxuan Reflection/Tu Keming/Video) On November 11, the 35th Golden Rooster Film Festival held a nomination and commendation ceremony in Xiamen. Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Xi Meijuan and other award nominees attended the ceremony. Du Jiang served as the host.

Zhu Yilong was nominated for the Best Actor at this year’s Golden Rooster Film Festival with “A Big Event in Life”, and “The Long Confession” starring Ni Ni was nominated for the Best Small and Medium Cost Feature Film. Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni’s latest collaboration film “The Missing Her” was also officially announced today, and a concept poster was released.

The closing ceremony of the 35th Golden Rooster Film Festival will be held on the evening of November 12.

