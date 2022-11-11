Home Entertainment Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni attended the nomination and commendation ceremony of the Golden Rooster Film Festival. Du Jiang served as the host.
Entertainment

Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni attended the nomination and commendation ceremony of the Golden Rooster Film Festival. Du Jiang served as the host.

by admin
Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni attended the nomination and commendation ceremony of the Golden Rooster Film Festival. Du Jiang served as the host.
2022-11-11 20:18

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni attended the nomination and commendation ceremony of the Golden Rooster Film Festival and Du Jiang served as the host

Sohu Entertainment News (Shan Jin/Wenxuan Reflection/Tu Keming/Video) On November 11, the 35th Golden Rooster Film Festival held a nomination and commendation ceremony in Xiamen. Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Xi Meijuan and other award nominees attended the ceremony. Du Jiang served as the host.

Zhu Yilong was nominated for the Best Actor at this year’s Golden Rooster Film Festival with “A Big Event in Life”, and “The Long Confession” starring Ni Ni was nominated for the Best Small and Medium Cost Feature Film. Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni’s latest collaboration film “The Missing Her” was also officially announced today, and a concept poster was released.

The closing ceremony of the 35th Golden Rooster Film Festival will be held on the evening of November 12.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Wu Jinyan stepped out of the "comfort zone" of ancient costumes to challenge and interpret the emerging modern profession "bargaining division"

You may also like

The historical legendary drama “The World’s Long River”...

China, estimates revised downwards: lockdowns slow down consumption

Reading | The Meeting Moment of Interesting Souls...

Carhartt WIP x mastermind JAPAN’s Newest Joint Collection...

Sangiuliano: “I will study the dossier on the...

2022 5th Blancpain Utopia Literary Award Announced, Young...

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starred in “The...

Balenciaga Introduces a $1,150 “Leather-free” Iteration of the...

UGG® FEEL HOUSE theme space debuted at Kuanzhai...

Giglio.com, sales up 41% in the nine months....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy