Recently, some netizens left a message to Zhu Zixiao on social platforms saying, “Let’s play a good drama”, and then Zhu Zixiao replied, “Do you think a good drama will find me? Bao, please be realistic!! I am not a traffic star, I am not a freshman. Meat, a good drama has no relationship with me.”

It is reported that after fading out of the entertainment industry, Zhu Zixiao transformed into a beauty blogger and started live streaming. Previously, he became popular for playing the role of Shangguan Ruiqian in “Let’s Watch the Meteor Shower”, and then also appeared in “Gong Suo Chenxiang”, “The Condor Heroes” and other film and television works. The last film and television work that Zhu Zixiao starred in was the 2021 TV series “High Ambition” starring Chen Qiaoen and Zheng Kai, in which he played the second male Xia Yu.

Regarding Zhu Zixiao’s reply, some netizens commented “too honest” and “really sober”, and some netizens questioned, saying that the lack of traffic is not just a part of the reason, it is better to improve your acting skills first, so that the audience can see their own Effort is the most important thing.

Original title: Zhu Zixiao replied to the netizen’s message: I am not fresh meat, good dramas have no chance with me

