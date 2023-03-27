Pedro Monzón will continue with his internship and will be the coach of Independiente in next Saturday’s match against San Lorenzo for the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League tournament, as confirmed on Monday by the club’s vice president, Néstor Grindetti.

“Economic capacity conditions us to bring a first-rate manager. I think Monzón is in charge of San Lorenzo, but next week we will have a new coaching staff”, Grindetti said in statements to FutuRock radio.

In this way, the possible arrival of Ricardo “the Russian” Zielinski to Avellaneda this week is ruined. Although it could well be next.

The first vice president of Red confirmed what was expected after the victory on Sunday against Ciudad de Bolívar by 3-0 for the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup.

“El Moncho”, who was in charge of the reserve, intends to continue in charge of the team, but acknowledged that he needs support since he does not want to be “unemployed”.

Independiente will visit San Lorenzo on Saturday from 7:00 p.m. in search of his second win in the 2023 tournament, which has him in 20th position with 8 points.

