The key points The Zimmermann brand, founded by sisters Nicky and Simone, entered the portfolio of the private equity fund Style Capital in 2020

Focus on retail development also in the US and Europe with ten and five new stores respectively

Next opening in Venice

Zimmermann opens a boutique in via Tornabuoni in Florence and thus expands its retail presence in Europe, in view of the next goal: the Middle East. The Australian high-end women’s clothing brand, founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann and entered at the end of 2020 in the portfolio of the private equity fund Style Capital led by Roberta Benaglia (which owns 70%), is thus preparing for the new leap dimensional.

“When we bought it, the brand had a turnover of 120 million euros and was known only in Australia and America – explains Benaglia, in Florence for the inauguration of the store – today thanks to the retail expansion the turnover has reached 360 million euros. , 40% in the US, 30% in Europe and 20% in Australia, and has the potential to reach 500 million euros. The next expansion area will be the Middle East, where we plan to open 12 stores starting from Dubai ».

After all, the Zimmermann style, romantic and delicate, characterized by ruffles and floral patterns, appears precisely in line with Middle Eastern taste. For the success in Europe, however, the Zimmermann sisters, who remain at the head of the style, have expanded the collection by adding more sober and less demanding items. The fabrics used are Italian, as are the bags and leather accessories produced near Florence.

For now, the European stores are present in London, in France (three), in Spain (two) and in Italy, where with the one in Florence they have risen to five (Rome, Forte dei Marmi, Milan and Capri). “The next will be in Venice – explain the Zimmermann sisters who have just walked the Paris fashion week for the first time – but in the meantime we are delighted to be in Florence, a city we love, frequented by many tourists who already know our brand “.

The Florentine boutique is located in a sixteenth-century building near the Arno, right in front of Ferragamo, and maintains the flavor of an elegant lounge. Alongside its expansion into Europe and the Middle East, the brand will continue its expansion in the United States, where it now has 19 storefronts in five states. “We will open another ten stores in the US and five in Europe – concludes Benaglia – the brand can grow further and the results we are seeing show it” ..