Zion.T Talks About Personal Love for Maison Margiela’s Tabi Split-Toe Shoes

Korean musician Zion.T and His Love for Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Shoes

Zion.T is not only known for his hit songs and unique sound, but also for his love for fashion, specifically Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe shoes. In a recent interview with Hypebeast’s “Sole Mates”, Zion.T shared his passion for the iconic shoe and how it has become an essential part of his personal style.

The Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe shoes have a rich history, with Zion.T describing them as sophisticated and classic compared to current trends. The Korean musician first discovered the shoes about a year and a half ago, and it was a love-at-first-sight experience. He credits his stylist, Sky Kwak, for introducing him to the unique design, and from there, he started collecting them out of control, selecting the rarest and special styles.

Despite the 6 cm high heel of the boots, Zion.T finds them to be very comfortable for daily wear. He revealed that he wears them everywhere, whether it be at home, the office, or the studio. According to Zion.T, there is a special feeling that comes with wearing Tabi shoes, as they wrap around the toes and instep, providing both comfort and style.

When asked about the kind of person who would be suitable for Maison Margiela Tabi shoes, Zion.T envisions an urban woman or a person with distinct tastes. He also prefers to pair them with looser-fitting clothing and believes they are more flattering on thinner people.

In addition to discussing his love for Tabi shoes, Zion.T also praised legendary designer Maison Margiela, calling him a very cool designer and a true artist.

When asked if he would write a song about Tabi, Zion.T shared his vision of creating a song with classical instruments, organ, and guitar, focusing on an instrumental piece with an 8-minute length. He also mentioned the background sound created by French sound artist Frédéric Sanchez for Maison Martin Margiela’s 1989 spring and summer show as fitting the vibe of the pair of shoes.

In the end, Zion.T expressed how special Tabi shoes are to him, describing them as his favorite shoe on so many levels. He finds the differences in material, color, texture, and feel of each pair to be similar to the different emotions we live through every day, making them truly special to him. With his deep passion for Maison Margiela Tabi shoes, it’s clear that they have become an integral part of Zion.T’s personal style and fashion journey.

