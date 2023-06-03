Zkrrsh-boom-doing! musik aktuell – new music in Lower Austria in festival fever! – mica

Tulln on the Danube (OTS) – The summer program of musik aktuell – new music in Lower Austria is as varied as the music of our time. In keeping with the seasonal theme “Zkrrsh-Bumm-Doing!”, curated by percussionist Ingrid Oberkanins for musik aktuell 2023, the festival stages in Lower Austria this summer are all about new music from the world, jazz, folk and classical genres – the main thing is rhythm !

Die Amadeus Music Awards winner Shake Stew around Lukas Kranzelbinder are grooving into the summer with cool jazz vibes on June 30th at the 42nd International Music Festival Waidhofen/Thaya. Load on July 8th Grandmother Hatz at the “Schrammel.Klang.Festival” to dance, while the multi-instrumentalist Albin Paulus celebrates the wonderful world of his jaw harp at the “Offene Grenz” festival in Retz.

Mamadou Diabate from Burkina Faso and his Percussion Mania will rock the festival stage in Lunz am See on July 22nd at the “wellenklaengen” with a firework display of virtuoso balafon playing and percussion. On August 12, the actor Helmut Bohatsch and the music trio will move LSZ (Hannes Loeschel, Paul Skrepek, Martin Zrost) tackled the comical and bizarre texts of the poet HC Artmann with virtuosity and humor at the “Hin & Weg” festival in Hörmanns near Litschau. Alpha Triangles start a journey into the infinity of sounds and rhythms at the “Jazz im Hof” festival in St. Pölten on August 26th. The four musicians move between earthy, edgy tones, energetic, bubbling grooves and floating, calm sound paintings that tell of wanderlust and the view of the starry night sky…

Since 1996 it has become the club Musikfabrik Lower Austria with its “music atuell – new music in lower austria” funding program, it has set itself the goal of better positioning the music of our time regionally. In cooperation with regional organizers and funded by the cultural department of the state of Lower Austria, over 100 concerts and workshops will take place at around 50 locations in Lower Austria this season. You can find the seasonal program on our website www.musikfabrik.at – a music current Concert is sure to be in your area too!

Program tips in summer:

Shake Stew: „Heat“

June 30, 2023, 9:15 p.m., Thayapark (open air) at the 42nd International Music Festival, Waidhofen/Thaya

https://www.folkclub.at/

Grandmother Hatz ‘dances’

July 8, 2023, 3 p.m., Tanzboden stage – Schrammel.Klang.Festival, Hörmanns near Litschau

https://schrammelklang.at/

Albin Paulus: “Unesco Beat – the wonderful world of Jew’s Harp & Co.”

July 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m., Nusswald-Kellergasse Platt (open air) – Festival “Open Borders”, Retz

https://www.festivalretz.at

Mamadou Diabate – Percussion Mania

July 22, 2023, 8:30 p.m., Seebühne – Festival “wellenklaenge”, Lunz am See

https://wellenklaenge.at/

Travel Diaries

July 22, 2023, 8:00 p.m., Motten Seminar Center – “Motten Summer Academy”

https://www.sommerakademiemotten.at/

marina & the kats: „Different“

July 30, 2023, 9 p.m., opening concert of the Lower Austrian Jazz Academy, Schlosshotel Zeillern

https://musikfabrik.at/

PANTAU-X: CookingDrums & BlowingReeds = ExitingLife

4 August 2023, 8:30 p.m., Herrnbaumgarten Globe

http://www.umschaid.at/

Helmut Bohatsch feat. LSZ: “Put your hat on or it will bang!”

August 12, 2023, 8:40 p.m., Herrenseetheater – “Hin & Weg Festival”, Hörmanns near Litschau

https://www.hinundweg.jetzt/ereignisse/den-hut-auf-oder-es-knallt/

Alpha Triangles

August 26, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Stadtmuseum St. Pölten (open air) – Festival “Jazz im Hof”

https://www.barockfestival.at/jazz-im-hof