Zodiac: the representation of the stellar constellations

Zodiac is an imaginary strip of celestial firmament extending approximately 8° north and south – measured in celestial latitude – of the ecliptic, which includes the orbits of the Sun, Moon and planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Zodiac divisions represent constellations in astronomy and signs in astrology.

Accordingly, in Western astrology, and earlier in astronomy, the zodiac is divided into twelve signs, each occupying 30° of celestial longitude and corresponding approximately to the stellar constellations. They are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Zodiac Light E Aqua AC 15.5×15.5cm | Photo: Pedro Ocanhas | Project: FGMF Arq

The science of astrology – according to which the relative positions of celestial bodies could provide information about personality, human relationships and other matters related to life – for some, plays an important role in our lives. And, even without understanding much about the subject, who can deny that they have never been curious about their sign.

Whether you’ve done it or not, surely the Zodiac series will provoke you. The tiles reinforce the idea that the Earths concept is not just about looking down at the soil, but rather, in a broader sense, also looking at the whole, upwards. The new series of 15x15cm formats brings a very literal interpretation of the name, with the representation of the 12 signs of the zodiac to cover walls and form very exclusive panels.

Zodiaco Mix Light e Aqua Mt 15,5×15,5cm, Zodiaco Solis e Aqua Light Mt 15,5×15,5cm

In addition to the Zodiac Mix, the Solis Zodiac is a tiled option of the same format that features an image of the sun as an element around which all signs orbit. Solis can be applied together with the signs or individually. The colors are Aqua and Light. Highlighting Aqua, a tone inspired by aquamarine, a precious stone with a very specific shade of blue. This version of pure and crystalline blue, slightly contaminated by green, brings elegance and serenity to spaces, with calming properties.

As it is versatile and flexible, it can be applied in all types of effects, from cement to stone, with matte or glossy finishes, and creates harmonious contrasts with earthy tones and blue-green. On the blue and white backgrounds, the metallic applications of the zodiac are made of gold or platinum paste, which gives the effect of silver. The finish is metallic over a satin tile background.

Watch the Zodiac series video:

