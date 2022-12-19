Listen to the audio version of the article

It would be enough to re-read The big game by Peter Hopkirk (Adelphi) – or at least leaf through part of its more than 600 pages – to understand the importance of Central Asia in geopolitics, but also in global culture. An essay of which Umberto Eco wrote: «In these fascinating “Arabian Nights” of imperialist diplomacy, the reader will find the background to many events of recent years in Afghanistan and Iran». Unfortunately, today we speak of these two great countries in an almost always superficial way, in the wake of war reports. Afghanistan, especially after its abandonment on August 15th 2021 by Americans and Westerners, has effectively disappeared from the media; Iran is talked about a little more, given what for many could be a revolution. But even in this case most of the talks are superficial, uprooted from the local culture.

There is a way – not superficial – to understand or at least get in touch with Afghan culture and, more importantly, with the condition of women in that country. And it is the story of Zolaykha Sherzad, who in 2005 founded Zarif Design, a handmade clothing brand in Afghanistan, thanks to small workshops where young and old women cut, sew and above all embroider, following the very rich textile tradition of the country. The extraordinary beauty of Zarif Design garments was noticed in Paris: until 6 February the Musée national des arts asiatiques-Guimet in place d’Iéna (16th arrondissement) is hosting the creations of Zolaykha Sherzad within the exhibition On the wire. Textile creation by Afghan women.

«The exhibition is having a great success with the public and it is a success that I dedicate to the Afghan women who work for Zarif Design, especially in Kabul, my hometown – says Zolaykha from New York, where she has lived since 1994 and where she cyclically sets up pop ups with the Zarif chiefs –. In the current context, it is important to celebrate the resilience of craftsmanship and women: the cultural tradition must live through simple and concrete, everyday acts. It must continue to be an inspiration and a source of joy today and in the future. Creativity becomes an act of cultural resilience in times of terror and war, and beauty is an antidote to the darkness that envelops Afghanistan.”

Zolaykha has just returned from a trip to Europe that took her to Milan, as well as Paris, because thanks to a global network of supporters and connoisseurs of the brand, a selection of Zarif Design garments has been hosted in Lucia Paoletti’s boutique in Follina. «Through needle and thread Afghan women tell their story and that of the community in which they live and whoever buys a garment is as if they were told this story – explains the founder -. For too many years Afghanistan has been associated with poverty, destruction and war. My country must once again be part of the international community and have its role in trade, art, culture and sport. This is also why I called the brand Zarif, which in the language from it means refined and precious. Since the Russian invasion of 1979, many people have left the country, taking with them all kinds of skills: those that remain are more precious than ever and in my small way I want to protect them”.

It seems almost incredible to hear the hope that animates Zolaykha, who experienced the upheavals of Afghanistan firsthand: she fled the country with her family at the age of 11, found political asylum in Switzerland, where she studied architecture, and then moved to the United States. Since August 2021 it has become (even) more difficult to keep the Kabul workshop open and to get the artifacts out of the country, but Zolaykha is not giving up. «I have great supporters in Europe, also in the fashion world, and in New York. After an almost total stop with the return to power of the Taliban, we have slowly resumed activities and are able to create 60 garments a month, all unique pieces and made with Afghan fabrics and yarns».