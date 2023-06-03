zombie boy (basic details about zombie boy)_Daguangwang

guide Hello everyone, I am little tadpole, zombie boy. Many people don’t know the basic details about zombie boy, so let’s take a look now! 1. Rick G…

1. Rick Genest (Rick Genest, August 7, 1985-August 1, 2018), born in Châteauguay, a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a Canadian model, was discovered by Nicola Formichetti on Facebook, nicknamed ” Zombie Boy, the Guinness World Record holder for the most human bone tattoos (139 places).

2. Rick Genest got his first tattoo (tattoo) at the age of 16, a skull and crossbones pattern on his left shoulder.

3. At the age of 21, Genest found tattoo artist Frank Lewis and tattooed every corner of his body.

4. In the summer of 2010, Rick Genest was recommended to be a model for the first time; in 2011, he was invited to participate in Lady Gaga’s new song MV shot in New York.

5. In 2013, the samurai film “Forty-Seven Ronins” starring Keanu Reeves exposed four character posters, namely the weirdo, the witch, the warrior and the ronin played by Keanu. The elements are quite mixed.

6. Zombie Boy plays the weirdo.

7. On August 1, 2018, Rick Genest was found to have committed suicide in his apartment in Montreal at the age of 32.

