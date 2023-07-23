Zombie plague surprises Europe More “The Walking Dead” spin-offs confirmed



7/23/2023, 7:27 p.m

Good news for The Walking Dead fans. The spin-offs of the successful zombie series enter the second round. This applies to both “Dead City” and “Daryl Dixon” – there Norman Reedus is kidnapped to a completely new location.

The “The Walking Dead” spin-offs “Dead City” and “Daryl Dixon” will be continued: As “Variety” reported, both series will get a second season on AMC. The announcement was made at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus, is slated to premiere in September. Dead City’s extension comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs July 23 in the US. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star Negan and Maggie in the series.

Speaking at the event, AMC CEO Dan McDermott said: “The next chapter in the ‘Walking Dead’ universe will continue to flourish with a great first season of ‘Dead City’ and fan-favorite Daryl Dixon’s highly anticipated new journey in September.”

Zombie horror in shattered France

Another spin-off series called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will revolve around the characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira), has also been announced for 2024.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is about Maggie and Negan traveling to a devastated Manhattan in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son. The series also stars Zeljko Ivanek, Gaius Charles, Logan Kim and Karina Ortiz. The six-episode first season aired on June 18.

In “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”, crowd favorite Daryl is stranded in France without knowing how and why he is there. The series follows his journey through a broken country and the complicated connections he forges along the way. In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier and Eriq Ebouaney. The series will be on Magenta TV later this year.