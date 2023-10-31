Home » ZUDZ releases ‘Yellow Chariot’ | Niche Music
ZUDZ, an alternative rock band based in Newcastle/Leeds, England, has released ‘Yellow Chariot’ from their debut EP ‘sum’ released on Kycker Music on October 27th!

ZUDZ is a trio of Kit Endean, Mike Smith, and Fintan Dawson.

A band with over 20 years of experience in the local heavy psychedelic scene, including Pit Pony, BONG, The Sound Ex, and Cave Suns. This band has been active since 2018.

Most of the songs are long, as they are mainly psychedelic rock with improvisational elements, but ‘Yellow Chariot’ shines with its sharpness and sharpness. Ibushi Gin’s performance.

