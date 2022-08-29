latest articles 【Autumn Offer】4pcs Stainless Steel Seasoning Bottle Organizer / Star CLUB Non-Contact Thermometer (Blue) / Star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】You can eat Korean BBQ at home! /star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】I don’t know how to get rid of the dead skin on the heels? The new vacuum cleaner can help you! /star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】Korea ELISHACOY 24K Gold Caviar Luxury Skin Care Set / Star CLUB 【Garden Assistant】Super Wind! | Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower / Star CLUB RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Digital Weight Scale / Star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】【Food and Fun】WESTBEND Cotton Candy Machine / Star CLUB Does standing for a long time cause cramps? Varicose veins? Use it to relieve fatigue! /star CLUB Magnolia Diamond Ultra Firming Vitamin K Eye Cream EX15g / Star CLUB 18 Cooking Modes | T-FAL Multifunctional Smart Rice Cooker / STAR CLUB Cuisinart Stainless Steel Steam Oven / Star CLUB $14.99!! T-Fal SIGNATURE 26CM Non-Stick Frying Pan / STAR CLUB [Fall Special]Buy Edifier Hi-Fi Over-Ear Sound Isolating Headphones / Star CLUB for only $5 【Autumn Offer】Waffle Robe Five-star 🌟 Hotel Bathrobe / Star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】$299.99 Bed Frame | Let’s take a look at the unboxing!! / Star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】Only $16.99 for 1 hour charge and 2 months of shaver / Star CLUB news.google.com/toronto/%e6%98%9fclub/%e4%bf%9d%e5%8a%a0%e5%88%a9%e4%ba%9e%e5%a4%a7%e9%a6%ac%e5%a3%ab%e9%9d%a9%e6%9c%89%e6%a9%9f%e7%8e%ab%e7%91%b0%e6%b0%b4″ cate=”28492″>【Autumn Offer】The king of hydrating and moisturizing! Bulgarian Damascus Organic Rose Water $18.9/star CLUB 【Autumn Offer】A new experience of watching the World Cup! /star CLUB news.google.com/toronto/%e6%98%9fclub/%e9%bb%91%e8%89%b2%e7%8f%be%e4%bb%a3%e7%b6%93%e5%85%b8%e9%80%8f%e6%b0%a3%e8%be%a6%e5%85%ac%e6%a4%85″ cate=”28492″>Black Modern Classic Breathable Office Chair / Star CLUB

The quadrennial World Cup is finally here! Get your snacks ready to celebrate this great occasion with friends and family!

Of course, you definitely need a high-definition projector that can meet everyone’s needs, and. . . The price is not too expensive, the price is not too expensive, the price is not too expensive (important things are said three times)!

no problem! Today, I will introduce three high-quality Nut HD projectors with high cost performance!

JMGO N7L

The JMGO N7L is a high brightness DLP home theater projector with 700 ANSI lumens. True 1080P Full HD resolution, compatible with 4K video, giving you 2.25 times more clarity than 720P resolution.

Keystone Correction and Auto Focus: With vertical and horizontal keystone correction, there is no limit to different projection angles. When you turn on the projector, there is always a clear picture waiting for you.

JMGO N7

Native True 1080P Full HD projector with 1400 ANSI lumens brightness, clear daytime display, 3D and 4K support for an immersive experience, can project up to 300 inches with incredible clarity and detail.

DTS&DOLBY home theater system certification: N7 is equipped with two 5w stereo speakers, equipped with long-stroke large-diameter voice coil, composite diaphragm and large-size closed sound chamber, making N7 a wide sound range, high realism, ubiquitous sound and soft bass .

JMGO J6S

1080P Full HD projector with outstanding brightness of 1100 ANSI lumens and award-winning DLP technology supporting Full HD 3D movies, Blu-rays, video games and HD broadcasts. Supports 4K Ultimate HD video hardware decoding, allowing you to enjoy a smooth viewing experience.

The JMGO J6S small projector provides a variety of media interfaces. It can easily connect with your smartphone, PS3, PS4, X-Box ONE under the same WiFi to enjoy BIG games. In addition, you can enjoy full HD 3D realistic movies with your family, and it also supports screen mirroring via Happycast.

The following is a parameter comparison, so that you can see at a glance.

Spec JMGO N7L N7 J6S Brightness 700 ANSI lumens 1,300 ANSI Lumens 1,100 ANSI lumens Resolution 1920×1080 1920×1080 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 (HD) 16:9 (HD) 16:9 (HD) Contrast 750:1 (full on/off) 9,000:1 (full on/off) 3,000:1 (full on/off) Display Type 1 cm DLP x 1 1 cm DLP x 1 DLP x 1 Color Processing 8-bit 10-bit 8-bit Video Modes 720p, 1080i, 1080p/60 720p, 1080i, 1080p/60 720p, 1080i, 1080p/60 Data Modes MAX 1920×1080 MAX 1920×1080 MAX 1920×1080 3D Modes Full HD 3D Full HD 3D Lamp Type LED LED LED Lamp Life 30,000 hours 30,000 hours Included Lens Fixed focal length , Powered focus Fixed focal length , Powered focus Fixed focal length , Powered focus Throw Distance 2.1 m – 3.2 m 1.3 m – 3.2 m 1.0 m – 4.7 m Image Size 203 cm – 306 cm 128 cm – 306 cm 102 cm – 457 cm

The price is so cheap that you can’t refuse.

JMGO N7L

Original price: $699.99

Star Club Mid-Autumn Special: $349.99

JMGO N7

Original price: $999.99

Star Club Mid-Autumn Special: $499.99

JMGO J6S

Original price: $799.99

Star Club Mid-Autumn Special: $399.99

what are you waiting for? Whether it is watching TV series with the family, watching a movie with a lover, or watching a football game with friends, it is the best choice!