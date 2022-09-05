The world of the Metaverse is boundless, and companies that want to explore business opportunities may not be able to start for a while. Artificial intelligence (AI) is an important technology that supports the application of the Metaverse, but it is easier said than done, and many companies can only cross the river by feeling the stones. DICT digital communication service provider CITIC Telecom CPC (hereinafter referred to as CPC) and email security service company Green Radar co-organized a lunch seminar earlier, and invited the CEO of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) to share the A number of practical cases of artificial intelligence have been “implemented” and their important role in network security.

Break the patent concept and disclose technologybyGive back to society

The current application of the metaverse is inseparable from immersive experience and entering virtual game worlds such as Sandbox to develop business opportunities. However, Dr. Denis Yip, CEO of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, believes that the technologies of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, which have been developed for many years, have already tried to combine reality and virtual world. Moreover, game-style applications are only superficial, and companies should think more deeply in order to explore new application scenarios of the metaverse. “Taking the buying and selling of Non-Fungible Tokens as an example, since there is no identity verification system at present, it is impossible to know who actually owns it. When the personal background of the holder is blurred, these transaction data cannot be applied to digital Marketing.” Denis admitted that these problems will affect the promotion strategy of companies in the Metaverse, for example, the real estate developers in the Metaverse cannot push relevant advertisements to the target audience. As such, ASTRI is currently working on an identity verification service that, while balancing privacy elements, allows AI technology to tag specific user background information, which can be invaluable to service providers.

Denis took office as the CEO of ASTRI in October last year, and immediately ordered a re-examination of the research results of ASTRI over the past years, hoping to implement the patented technology in hand to support the technological needs of Hong Kong enterprises. As a secret, I want to change this thinking. Because only by promoting it, can the results of scientific research be returned to the society.” At present, ASTRI has more than 1,000 kinds of patented technologies, which are believed to make great contributions to the development of metaverse applications for enterprises.

Denis said that local universities have actually done a lot of academic research, but they are also faced with the problem of not being able to implement them. Therefore, he has invited a number of universities to cooperate with ASTRI, hoping to unearth more treasures and support corporate innovation.

Metaverse widens defense-level artificial intelligencehelpBlock multiple intrusions

Although the future development of the Metaverse is still difficult to predict, due to the large number of image applications and blockchain (Blockchain) operations involved, Taylor Lam, President of CPC Strategy, pointed out that the amount of data will inevitably increase accordingly, and new network security will also be derived. The problem will then be solved with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. “In the past, companies could clearly distinguish between external and internal network activities. Therefore, to protect the information security system of the company and employees, it was only necessary to set up multiple firewalls (Firewall) in the middle, which basically solved most security problems. However, with the expansion of enterprises For the Metaverse business, more cloud services will be adopted, and employees will log into the internal network with mobile devices, so the level of exposure to network attacks becomes very broad. Traditional protection against single application projects or conditional analysis of intrusion events Tools will not be able to effectively defend against it.” Taylor continued, the new concept of protection must be from a holistic perspective, monitoring all data activities at the same time, in order to identify suspicious network activity.

“Faced with the huge amount of data in the Metaverse, it is impossible for humans to make comprehensive analysis and immediate response. However, to use artificial intelligence, it is also necessary to provide a large amount of high-quality data during the training process of machine learning.” Collected by CPC over the years The newly developed AI Visual network security service combines the latest threat intelligence (Threat Intelligence) data, and uses the AutoEncoder algorithm to process data through the computing and application of innovative technology capabilities of the data science and innovation team. Encoding and decoding, and converting into images, extracting virus features, so as to make full use of artificial intelligence technology to grasp real-time security information faster and more accurately, improve the interception rate and reduce false positives, and can predict the latest attack patterns and make the most appropriate timely response. Responses such as freezing problematic accounts, quarantining infected electronic devices, and maximizing deterrence from hackers.

Taylor pointed out that the latest intrusion method is no longer just a single event, but will import malicious payloads into target computer devices in pieces, and use the system’s native functions to restore and execute malicious functions, increasing the difficulty of interception and tracing.

Metaverse Interactive Diversified Traditional Technology Difficult to Prevent Accurate Fraud

Kenneth Ma, Executive Vice President of Sales at Green Radar, a local email security service company, believes that “The development of the Metaverse is inseparable from the interaction between people, but this will also become the biggest security concern of the Metaverse. At present, many surveys show that more than 90% of cybersecurity incidents start from emails, for example, corporate employees click on malicious links in emails or open malicious attachments, allowing hackers to steal corporate account login credentials.”

The Hong Kong-based NFT scheme Monkey Kingdom lost more than a million dollars because the company’s Discord administrator account was compromised, and the hackers then posted phishing links on the channel to deceive Monkey Kingdom supporters. When it comes to phishing email scams, Kenneth said that scammers are becoming more and more cunning. They not only send emails pretending to be a local brand familiar to the recipient, but also use trending topics to attract them, so the target is easy to be fooled. Hackers will host malicious payloads on legitimate cloud service platforms, making traditional email protection tools and IT administrators overwhelmed.

“Green Radar’s products have already introduced artificial intelligence, machine learning, threat intelligence and big data analysis technologies to train the system to deal with flexible email attacks.” Kenneth emphasized that when entering the metaverse world, the way of communication between users will change. Becoming more diverse and instant, hackers can send malware and links to targets via phone calls, instant messages, and even other communication channels. As users will hold more digital assets in the Metaverse, the losses will be greater at that time. In order to protect tens of millions of users in real time, the massive data needs to be detected by artificial intelligence. This is also a problem that enterprises should pay attention to when developing Metaverse applications.

Although corporate employees are no longer easily deceived by simple phishing emails, as fraudsters improve the accuracy of email content, at least 20% of employees still click on suspicious links in the phishing email test Kenneth provides for corporate customers.

On the day of the luncheon, the three speakers also shared the important role of artificial intelligence in the application of the Metaverse, as well as some current successful and interesting artificial intelligence solutions, so that the audience can have more imagination on the business opportunities of the Metaverse. To relive the highlights of the day, please click the following link to watch: https://youtu.be/q_sPeYO73u4