The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, ePrice will give you a good gift before the company issues three bonuses! Not only the Moshi UV disinfection box, which can be fully sterilized and cleaned at 360 °C in 4 minutes, but also the hoda double-ended Lightning charging cable, which can be used for different charging methods. A lot of good things will be on the shelves at 15:00 on 8/28 (Sun), everyone must grab it quickly!

▲ Moshi Deep Purple UV disinfection box can perform all-round 360° sterilization cleaning in just 4 minutes, thoroughly sterilizing and sterilizing items at one time. And it is only 2cm flat and easy to carry with you, and it can disinfect your belongings in the most convenient way.

▲ The hoda USB-C&A to Lightning fast transmission line can use the corresponding charging method for different charging heads. It is designed with double-layer braided nylon, which is resistant to pulling and not easy to break, and provides a stable output current of 18W, which can protect the safety of the equipment.

