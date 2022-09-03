[APPLEFANS Apple fan report]Important data and memories are all in the iPhone. Of course, iPhone backup has become an infinitely important thing, but if you really don’t like to use Apple’s official Finder/iTunes, photos and other apps to back up your iPhone, what is the alternative? method? No problem, this article will share a very intuitive and easy-to-use professional iPhone backup management tool DearMob iPhone Manager, the point is that this software is having a free serial number sending event, and it is giving the latest version of v5.7 serial number with complete functions. In addition, there is a 40% discount on the lifetime version plan. If you think it is good to use the free version, remember to seize the time to buy the lifetime version.

If you want to know more details of the event and the functions and features of DearMob iPhone Manager, please continue reading this article.

DearMob Limited Time Event: Free Serial Number & 40% off lifetime edition

This time, DearMob mainly launched two major promotions, plus an extra daily gift promotion event, unconditional free one every day, the biggest prize includes iPhone 13!

Event 1. DearMob iPhone Manager latest V5.7 serial number for free + iPhone 13 lucky draw chance

This time, in addition to sending the latest V5.7 serial number of DearMob iPhone Manager for free, you can also get an iPhone 13 lottery chance. The way to get it is also very simple. Click the link below to enter the DearMob limited-time free event page.

Follow these steps again:

Step 1. Click【Free Download】to download DearMob iPhone Manager V5.7.

Step 2. Check the correct DearMob iPhone Manager V5.7 function icon sequence (ie[A]), then enter your own[E-mail address]and finally press[Submit].

In this way, you can get a free serial number and a chance to win an iPhone 13 lucky draw (the list of winners will be announced on the website on 2022/9/30), isn’t it easy?

Step 3. You will receive an email with the serial number of the Mac version and Win version in a very short time. Please remember to use the serial number to complete the registration before 2022/9/10, so that the serial number will not be invalid.

※ The serial number given by DearMob for free this time can use all the functions of the current version (v5.7), but it cannot be updated in subsequent versions, so it may not support the newly launched iPhone or iOS/iPadOS in the future, please pay special attention.

Can I get a serial number with an iPhone/iPad?

Friends who use iPhone/iPad to read this article can skip the steps of downloading the software first, just check the correct answer, fill in the E-mail, and you can also receive a free serial number, then remember to go back to the computer to download the software, and use the serial number to complete the registration. Can.

Event 2. DearMob iPhone Manager Lifetime License Discount 40%

If you feel good after trying the free version, you might as well take advantage of the current 40% discount to start the lifetime version of this software. The original price of the serial number for two Mac versions is US$79.95 (about NT$2,400), and the discount is US$29.95 (NT$900). Save a lot of money. After purchasing the lifetime version, you can upgrade for free forever, and it can also support future iPhone/iPad and iOS/iPadOS.

What are the important features of DearMob iPhone Manager?

DearMob iPhone Manager has five main functions: photo management, music management, video and video management, backup and recovery, and file transfer; it also includes data security, contact information, Podcasts, books, sounds, applications, messages, calendars, bookmarks and portable dish.

This software also has many bright and convenient features, such as:

You can export the edited photos and the original file, or only the edited photos, and the photo backup is more flexible

Support Wi-Fi connection to transfer data

Support direct conversion of HEIC photos to JPG files when exporting

Support latest Apple ProRAW

Convert to Apple-compatible MP3, AAC format when inputting music

Military-grade encryption for exported files to improve data security

Easy to make iPhone personalized ringtones

Check iPhone/iPad battery capacity and cycle

To sum up, it is to centralize the backup and data management functions scattered on Mac/Win, and it also supports many commonly used functions. The overall use is simpler and more intuitive and more convenient.

If you want to know more DearMob iPhone Manager app, please refer to our previous sharing article.

Activity 3. Draw a gift box once a day and take it home

This time, there is also a lottery for Buddha Heart. Each computer has an opportunity to “unpack the gift box” once a day. After unpacking, the lottery result will be displayed directly. The contents of the prizes are as follows:

iPhone 13 ($699.00 value): 1

EASY FOTO Serial Number ($29.95 Value): 2,000 Sets

Macbooster Serial Number ($79.95 Value): 2,000 Sets

VideoProc Converter v4.8 Serial Number ($78.90 Value): 2,000 Sets

VideoProc Vlogger Serial Number (Free License)

In addition to the biggest prize, iPhone 13, other serial number prizes are also very useful tools and software. Weili always recommends drawing more and preparing more, maybe one day it will come in handy.

Remember to keep the event page or bookmark the event page directly, and try your luck every day to get your iPhone 13 home!

iPhone/iPad backup, management essential God teammates are free to download!

If readers and friends are not used to using Finder/iTunes, and do not want to be kidnapped by iCloiud cloud disks with paid subscriptions, you might as well try DearMob iPhone Manager, an iPhone/iPad data backup and transfer management tool, if you find it useful, You can take advantage of this 40% discount to buy the lifetime version, and you can upgrade to the new version at any time in the future. Don’t forget to go to the event page every day to try your luck, maybe you will be the iPhone 13 as soon as you get into the soul~

