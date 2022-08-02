A while ago, I saw a post on social platforms by the video game manufacturer Nintendo Switch, introducing the latest game software and related information. However, what caught my attention more was the music clips in it. The film is about 1 minute long, with a beautiful melody, and the tones of the flute are also very charming.

It is understood that when the game developer was developing Xenoblade Chronicles 3, in addition to the character design, story content and visual effects, they also hoped to enhance the expressiveness of the game through music. Infectivity. In fact, in order to match the development of the game’s storyline, the R&D team worked with several composers to write and record more than 140 pieces of music. It is not difficult to imagine that the writing of the theme song is more serious. After consulting with composer Yasunori Mitsuda, the team decided to use the traditional Japanese instrument, the Shinobue flute, to play the game’s theme song.

The sound of the flute has the charm of traditional Japanese music, and it also matches the shapes of the male and female protagonists in the story. The developers said: “The two protagonists need to fight the enemy in different scenes. The Xiaodi is easy to carry and can be used everywhere, so it is a good choice. You can’t ask the two protagonists to walk around with a double bass! “

Shinobue flute male and female main angle

The team ordered two Xiaodi with different timbres to represent the male and female protagonists. The bright-sounding Xiaodi represents the heroine Mio, and the darker tone represents the male protagonist Noah. Both xiao flutes are custom-made and hand-painted with unique lacquer and patterns. For painting alone, the master spent more than half a year. During painting, weather, temperature and humidity will affect the state of the paint, and patience and experience are indispensable.

Xiaodi is generally made of bamboo, with a mouthpiece and finger holes on the bamboo tube, and its appearance and sound are similar to the traditional Chinese musical instrument flute. Compared with modern flutes, Xiao flute is different in material and structure. Modern flutes are mainly made of metal, and the quality is relatively easy to control. Bamboo musical instruments are often a challenge to flute makers and players due to the differences in the quality and density of the raw materials.

Antique musical instruments are elegant

A few years ago, I met Fabio, a violinist and conductor specializing in Baroque music, in Italy. Make an appointment to meet at the restaurant and take the opportunity to ask him about baroque music. In my impression, many performers use the antique strings made of sheep intestines to play baroque music, but they all feel that the strings are easily affected by humidity and temperature, and the pitch is not easy to control.

Maestro Fabio took a sip of white wine first, and said with a smile, “Is it an antique piano wire? I have tried a lot, and I mainly use it when taking pictures.”

About the author_Kalvin Chau: Master of Music in Germany, performing in Europe and the United States and Canada.

