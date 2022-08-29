I don’t know when it started, maybe after leaving campus? Slowly began to like the feeling of drinking coffee. From drinking latte to black coffee, which I never considered before, now I am obsessed with Sicilian coffee. It is bitter, sour and sweet, which makes me feel good, so it is natural to see a relaxing game like Coffee Talk to try. Well, as I get older, I don’t like fighting and killing so much. Should this be a common characteristic of people?

game introduction

Introduction

Coffee Talk is a simulation game about brewing coffee and talking to each other. In a modern society full of fantasy, you have to listen to people’s troubles and help customers tide over the difficulties with well-brewed warm drinks.

Excerpted from the official Traditional Chinese Introduction

Coffee Talk

(It is still attached to XGP at the time of writing)

Play sharing and brief comments

Hello everyone, I’m fat, I forgot what day it was in August. I was in a game shortage. I opened XGP, which I haven’t used for a long time, and looked for games that can be used to relieve my boredom. I fell in love with this Coffee Talk at a glance. This kind of laid-back interactive novel-type game has always caught my attention.

Personally, I don’t make too many comments on the plot part according to my habit, but in terms of the plot, this work is my favorite type of daily plain style. Simply put, it’s not unexpected! Then I will make some subjective brief comments on the remaining gameplay and systems!

[Please jump to the conclusion for lightning protection here~~~~~ But in fact, there is nothing to prevent it]

foreword

The gameplay of this game is very simple. In short, it is to make coffee and talk about right and wrong (?). You are a somewhat mysterious coffee shop owner. You run a coffee shop that only opens in the middle of the night. them.

The plot of the game is carried out in a single line. Basically, most of your actions will not affect the direction of the plot too much. Of course, there will still be differences, but he can read the file and correct the story line from every day he experiences, so there is no such thing as what relationship.

Rather, I actually tried to figure out the relative BAD END of each character, but it was not very successful, mainly because this behavior itself is very strange XD!

As the day begins, familiar customers step into your café

Game pros and cons

story system: As the name implies, the part of the story is promoted through dialogue. I think Coffee Talk has done a good job in this regard. The dialogue part and the dialogue are both comfortable and smooth, and there will be corresponding pictures in certain events. Change, it will not make you feel like you can just read the text, and if you accidentally press too fast and skip the dialogue, you can also read it from the text record. The plot part is some small unit drama stories promoted by different characters, of course, there are also main lines, and the overall style is leisurely and daily.

Drinking system: Since it’s all about opening a coffee shop, the part of mixing drinks is naturally indispensable. In other words, about 80% of the playing time of this game is watching dialogues, and 20% is mixing drinks. The design of the blending system is mainly composed of three parts: the base (coffee, tea, milk, etc.) plus the main ingredients and auxiliary materials (such as honey, cinnamon, lemon, etc.), and the same raw materials may be prepared in different orders in different drinks. , I have to say that this setting will be stuck for a while when you want to make a certain drink; so there is also an endless mode in the game, which basically allows you to try out all the drink recipes, I personally do not I like this mode, but it will be a bit embarrassing if you can’t mix a drink in the plot (even if most of it doesn’t affect the plot).

Try to make different drinks, please don’t bring strange things to the guests ah ah ah

Latte System: Actually, this is also included in the blending system, but I’m really not good at this thing, and when I saw the pictures I found on the Internet, I immediately wondered if the version we played was not the same XDD.

Music and Score: Usually this type of game is quite atmospheric, and the music part is undoubtedly a very heavy part. I have to say that the Coffee Talk part is well done. There are a total of 20 soundtracks in the game that you can choose and play on demand. Most of the music is gentle, harmonious and slow, like being in an elegant coffee shop.

If you get tired of listening to it, just change it, there will always be one for you (probably)

other: In the game, the function of a simulated mobile phone APP integrates the character setting, the drink version, and the music list, which makes the screen very concise and clear in terms of UI, and there are also some interesting stories (selfish). In fact, I think the short story touches me more than the main story XD)

Having a different newspaper every morning is a good way to shape your worldview

end

Overall, this is a good game where people can relax and watch the story and drink, although I also see comments in some comment areas such as the plot is too bland and unexpected, but I personally think that If you play this game, don’t you want to see a super-expanded plot of a group of people fighting in a cafe?

Speaking of which, this alien has a hidden ending that is not very hidden. Can this satisfy your desire for super-expansion?

Epilogue

Speaking of which, the sequel is also expected to be released in 2023. I think it will still be a good sketch!

At the end of the article, it’s my favorite recommendation time again! Welcome to follow it!

Suggestion: take out your 6~7hrs, in a leisurely afternoon or evening, pick up a cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate, slowly watch the story and listen to music to make coffee! (Remember to refill after drinking!)

Not recommended: I want to see the blood flow into the river, and I hope there will be a big fight in it!

Finally, I hope that you can find a leisurely time in your busyness when you see it here~

2022/08/28

Pang Ji