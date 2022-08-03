SQUARE ENIX understands the charm of pixel style. In recent years, it has used “HD-2D” imaging technology to remake many famous RPGs. This time, there is “LIVE A LIVE” in the super-era. Even today, its unique style is still not enough. , there are also better full-dialogue voice, high-definition pixel wind graphics and detail improvements.

When “LIVE A LIVE” was launched in 1994, it used a relatively rare narrative technique. The game has seven stories and protagonists that seem to have obvious differences from the era to the performance. The atmosphere and fighting style brought out during the game are also different. Different, but the chapter that starts after completing all the main lines is the most special feature of the work. Players can start playing at will without significant impact. In addition, this remake is again produced by the original director Takashi Tokita, and the refurbished system can best retain the original flavor. More importantly, it supports Chinese subtitles, so that you can finally fully understand the content and meaning of the story.

The combat system of “LIVE A LIVE” is not outdated today, its “chessboard combat” has a design similar to modern “Final Fantasy”, players can choose to get close or distance from the enemy on the grid , or use a move, or give up the opportunity to move to a partner, it feels more like a semi-real-time battle. The action time is shared with teammates. Each character’s moves have different effects and ranges, and it will take more time to launch powerful tricks. Therefore, the character’s movement and activation timing are very important. Compared with the original version, the action value will be displayed on the top of the character, and the character operation can be arranged more precisely, without relying on feeling and luck, making the battle more certain, and the number of archives has also greatly increased. It is recommended to brush the character level, as long as you properly manage the archives and upgrade enough to pass the level.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Adventure, RPG

