Home Health 【Game Trial】LIVE A LIVE Alternative Masterpiece Reappearance- ezone.hk – Game Anime- E-Sports Game
Health

【Game Trial】LIVE A LIVE Alternative Masterpiece Reappearance- ezone.hk – Game Anime- E-Sports Game

by admin
【Game Trial】LIVE A LIVE Alternative Masterpiece Reappearance- ezone.hk – Game Anime- E-Sports Game

SQUARE ENIX understands the charm of pixel style. In recent years, it has used “HD-2D” imaging technology to remake many famous RPGs. This time, there is “LIVE A LIVE” in the super-era. Even today, its unique style is still not enough. , there are also better full-dialogue voice, high-definition pixel wind graphics and detail improvements.

When “LIVE A LIVE” was launched in 1994, it used a relatively rare narrative technique. The game has seven stories and protagonists that seem to have obvious differences from the era to the performance. The atmosphere and fighting style brought out during the game are also different. Different, but the chapter that starts after completing all the main lines is the most special feature of the work. Players can start playing at will without significant impact. In addition, this remake is again produced by the original director Takashi Tokita, and the refurbished system can best retain the original flavor. More importantly, it supports Chinese subtitles, so that you can finally fully understand the content and meaning of the story.

[Other Reports][Game Trial]The Wind Boy Kronoa Collection

The combat system of “LIVE A LIVE” is not outdated today, its “chessboard combat” has a design similar to modern “Final Fantasy”, players can choose to get close or distance from the enemy on the grid , or use a move, or give up the opportunity to move to a partner, it feels more like a semi-real-time battle. The action time is shared with teammates. Each character’s moves have different effects and ranges, and it will take more time to launch powerful tricks. Therefore, the character’s movement and activation timing are very important. Compared with the original version, the action value will be displayed on the top of the character, and the character operation can be arranged more precisely, without relying on feeling and luck, making the battle more certain, and the number of archives has also greatly increased. It is recommended to brush the character level, as long as you properly manage the archives and upgrade enough to pass the level.

See also  Windows 11 "Start Menu" can create folders!Microsoft adds 3 useful new features - Free e-Newsletter 3C Technology

Platform: Nintendo Switch
Genre: Adventure, RPG

[Other Reports][Game Trial]Rise of Monster Hunter: Dawn Challenges Puppet Monsters

Source：ezone.hk

You may also like

Remember hybrid hard drive SSHD?Can’t see anything now...

Slow metabolism? Activate it like this: it will...

A study explains the connections between herpes and...

If you have red eyes from the sea,...

Monkey pox: from infection to vaccine, what you...

He created an 11-inch “enlarged version” of the...

Zelo, doctor suspended because “no vax”: 700 people...

And with a sensor under the skin we...

there is a new surprise “nocturnal” symptom

The Xbox store is shocked to find that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy