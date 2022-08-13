SIE’s attitude towards the PC platform is gradually opening up. After the time limit has passed, the main works will be upgraded and transplanted to the computer platform. The latest version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” is the PC version, which is further enhanced based on the PS5 version. Graphics cards that also support up to Gen 2 will still work well enough.

Picture taken from PC version – high quality

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” by Insomniac Games was very good when it was launched on Playstation 4. Game console players have already enjoyed the second-generation console and its remake, which supports high frame rates and ray tracing rendering quality. Today This time, Nixxes Software is responsible for porting the PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, and PC players also have high expectations.

The PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” provides a variety of image quality options with different hardware, unlocks frame rate caps, and supports other technologies, including NVIDIA deep learning ultra-high sampling for enhanced performance and NVIDIA deep learning anti-aliasing for improved image quality. There are also AMD FSR 2.0 and Insomniac Games Temporal Injection upscaling rendering options.

Other special features also support ultra-wide screen settings, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions, which really broadens the player’s feeling of swinging and interspersed in the city, and makes it easier to fight. You can close seven at a glance. In addition to providing a variety of custom control options using the keyboard, the game also directly supports the PlayStation DualSense controller connected via a USB cable, including haptic feedback and dynamic triggers, which are better than the PS5 version after optimized settings.

DualSense controller available



DualSense Controller Settings



16:9 picture effect



21:9 picture effect



Flexibility of hardware requirements

The official said that the game uses medium picture quality, only requires GF GTX 1060 6GB/Radeon RX 580 series graphics card, Core i5-4670/Ryzen 5 1600 processor, which is about the same performance level as the PS4 host, very high at 4K 60fps Image quality requires GF RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT, Core i5-11400/Ryzen 5 3600 processor. If you want to use PS5 equivalent ray tracing rendering, you need GF RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6900 XT or above graphics card, Core i5-11600K/Ryzen 7 3700X or above processor.

Hardware Requirements at a Glance



testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32GB DDR4 3600

SSD：KINGSTON KC2500

Graphics Card: GF GTX 1060 6GB, GF RTX 3060 12GB

Upscaling picture quality comparison

Since the upscaling technology involves the calculation of the two frames before and after, although it is difficult to distinguish the static screenshots, DLSS is still the best. Under the same settings, there is no flickering of the textures on the screen. As for AMD FSR 2.0 and Insomniac Games Temporal The effect of Injection (IGTI) is similar, but AMD FSR 2.0 is slightly more stable than AMD FSR 2.0, and IGTI is slightly more efficient than AMD FSR 2.0 and DLSS in some scenes. At present, the three upscaling performances of the first version of the game are close to each other.

Ray Tracing Rendering Quality Comparison

There are three sets of ray tracing rendering parameters in the game, namely reflection resolution, geometric details and object range. There are differences between high and very high details. The details of the exterior walls of buildings are especially obvious. If you want a more complete effect, you can change the geometric details. Use “Very High”, the reflection resolution is “High”, and the object range can remain the default.

Running on the current mainstream GF RTX 3060 graphics card, it can achieve good results at 1440p high quality, and it can also cope with ray tracing rendering. With upscaling rendering, it can provide 1440p 60Fps or even 4K 30Fps. If you do not use ray tracing rendering, It can be close to 120Fps streaming speed. Note that the graphics card is only 8GB or less, and it is not recommended to enable ray tracing rendering.

As for the old-generation GF GTX 1060, if the processor has no bottleneck, it can still have a basic 60fps performance with medium and high image quality, but it is recommended to cooperate with AMD FSR 2.0 and dynamic resolution scaling “60”, you can have More stable and smooth, which has surpassed the performance of the PS4 version. If the processor is relatively slow, the only way to reduce the frame rate to the upper limit of 30fps or 45fps is to reduce the lag problem.

