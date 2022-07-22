advertisement

Hornington has always had different themed computers in the past, including ultra-mini consoles, ITX gaming consoles, pure white consoles, and more. This time, I will put aside all the packaging and simply use “super-value e-sports” as a selling point, so that e-sports players can enjoy a mainstream e-sports experience at a super value price.

Hanke’s latest “VALUE Gaming Package” is a great value and worth it!! All you need is HK$12,399 Intel 12th Gen Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 32GB DDR4 RGB RAM, PCIe 4.0 M.2 1TB SSD and For other computer assembly hardware, players can enjoy free assembly, free shipping, one-stop maintenance and other services without leaving home, and purchases during the event can even be exchanged for “Mike 30” optional gifts and enjoy multiple discounts!

Built for the mainstream gaming environment

The current mainstream gaming environment has already changed from FHD (1920*1080) 144Hz to 2K (2560*1440) 165Hz, and even higher-end players pursue 4K (3840*2160) 120Hz. It’s not just a change in monitor or game settings, but the performance of the console to keep up. Therefore, the VALUE host is equipped with an Intel Core i7 12700F and a GeForce RTX 3070 to meet mainstream needs. Turning on NVIDIA DLSS on the configuration can maintain a stable and smooth experience in e-sports games at 2K resolution. Even if the game does not support it, you can use your own NVIDIA IMAGE SCALING to get a certain degree of performance improvement.

In addition to the gaming experience, the host is also equipped with 32GB RGB memory. It can meet the multitasking needs of most players, and even some games that need to be opened more easily. At the same time, due to the characteristics of the assembled computer, players find that the memory is insufficient after use, and they can also add additional ones after purchase. If players choose Hanke products for upgrade, they can also enjoy free hardware installation during the maintenance period (excluding software services such as WINDOWS refill/transfer), and users can enjoy the upgraded performance experience even if they lack installation experience.

Ray Tracing – Realistic Vision Enhancement

Gamers have been chasing more realistic graphics for years, so many console platforms now also offer ray tracing, but NVIDIA RTX is more detailed in ray tracing. The common perception is that ray tracing just enhances light and shadow, but in fact, 2nd generation NVIDIA ray tracing uses a variety of different reflections to render more realistic light sources. These include Reflection, Transparent Reflections, Contact Shadows, and more. In short, compared to traditional rasterization, the original ray tracing can solve the unnatural light and shadow caused by LOD (Level Of Detail). The second generation also added the calculation of camera angle, material, and object interaction, so that ray tracing is no longer just an improvement of the picture, but an improvement of the entire game experience.

NVIDIA DLSS – Unleash Maximum Performance

In addition to the improvement on the screen, another NVIDIA technology, DLSS, has also been upgraded. There are overall differences compared to the original DLSS. Although it also uses NVIDIA’s AI calculation core TENSOR CORE, the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS simplifies the calculation with a cross-game model library. The more games are added, the more complete the model library is, the more players can experience higher performance improvements, and it will help attract players to invest in games that support NVIDIA DLSS, forming a good cycle. In addition, the NVIDIA DLSS of the new board can also run in the 2K / 1080 environment that the original version does not support. At the same time, some games also support multiple DLSS modes, from quality to ultra-performance, players can choose to maintain high-quality image quality or ultra-performance performance to achieve higher FPS. In many e-sports games, high frame rate is often the key to victory compared to picture quality.

Hosting Deals for Rebates and Gifts

Equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card, you can not only get performance boost, but also get rich gifts. The original price of $15,399 will be reduced to $12,399 when you purchase a console at Hanke’s online store. At the same time, because the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is included, you can redeem the “GeForce 30” discount, you can choose a gift XPG S50 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD or ENERMAX REVOLUTION DF 850W Gold full module fire bull (limited to 40 copies in total). Offer valid until July 31, 2022. Just make a note at the time of purchase, there is no need to submit an additional exchange application!

Detailed Specifications of “Hanke VALUE Gaming Package”

🔸Intel Core i7-12700F (3 Year Warranty)

🔸ADATA 32GB DDR4 RGB RAM (16GB*2) (Limited Lifetime Warranty)

🔸MSI PRO B660-A DDR4 (3 Year Warranty)

🔸MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X PLUS 8G OC LHR (3 Year Warranty)

🔸MSI SPATIUM M470 PCIe 4.0 M.2 1TB SSD (5 Year Warranty)

🔸MAG CORELIQUID 240R V2 Water Cooling (3 Years Warranty)

🔸MSI MAG FORGE 111R Case (2 Year Warranty)

🔸MSI A750GF 750W 80+ Gold Gold Full Module Fire Bull (10 Years Warranty)

💰 Combo Price: HK$12,399 (Original Price: HK$15,399)

🛒Buy it now: https://shop.hornington.com/products/fprb-msi-value-01

Enquiry: Hanke Computer (+852-3626 9999)

https://www.facebook.com/Hornington/