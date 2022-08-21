Body number: GN-002

Height: 18.3 meters

Weight: 59.1 metric tons

Driver: Loo. Stans (Neil DeLanti)

Appearance: Mobile Suit Gundam OO

Dynames // Power Angel | Photo by Houses Cheung ω Z6 II+ Z 24–70mm f/4

A disappointed HG. Turning over the production year, it has been more than ten years, and it is thrown away after building.

Speaking of Gundam, I’m very picky, I rarely like it, and it’s even harder to be interested in assembling it. Take Wing G Wuzi as an example, I only like Reaper. There are three versions of Wing G. I like the original KA version. In OO Gundam, I like three, OOR, Rebirth Gundam, and this one Luo Shu Gundam.

槍持｜Photo by Houses Cheung ω Z6 II+ Z 24–70mm f/4

Dynames Gundam can be described as the first Gundam-type body that was born for sniping. In the past, Gundam’s design focused on high versatility, that is, a balanced type, which can handle all kinds of spaces in the earth and the universe with one machine.

Until OO Gundam began to develop an army-like system in the original story, well, although the system is organized, it is only Shanna and Uncle Luo who are actually fighting each other to cover each other.

The cape is powerful｜Photo by Houses Cheung ω Z6 II+ Z 24–70mm f/4

Although this one does not have as many floating cannons and supplementary armament as the successor (well, those floating cannons are very lazy in design, they are all the same, and they make up a large piece. Magic Gundam is learning it now). A single sniper rifle is the sniper in the team, a long-distance expert.

With the development of the plot, the melee power of Dynames Gundam has also been affirmed. It’s a pity that the HG pistol is not attached. The cloak-like armor bunker is hard not to recall “Eastern Invincible”, thankfully it has a triple structure that makes the cloak playable.

唉｜Photo by Houses Cheung ω Z6 II+ Z 24–70mm f/4

The waist is really not good, there is only one part, mobility? Um, well. The movement of the head and neck is also poor, and I can’t lift my head. The classic sniper posture becomes eating shit, alas…

Master! ! ! ｜Photo by Houses Cheung ω Z6 II+ Z 24–70mm f/4

This time I tried using a small amount of brush to make the overall color change a bit more. The cape was painted with white oil. Follow the settings to complete, not perfect. Later, I saw gray paint on the Internet, and gray is better. I knew it would be greyed out! It’s just that there is no scheming to paint it in white, because…it’s not delicate enough. Let’s see if I earn money and buy a set of MGs.

