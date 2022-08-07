Home Health 【HKEPC㊙️Event】HKD$99 Call for Warriors GIGABYTE GP-UD750GM 750W Limited Group Purchase!! – Computer Field HKEPC Hardware
Health

by admin
【HKEPC㊙️Event】HKD$99 Summoning Warriors
GIGABYTE GP-UD750GM 750W Limited Group Purchase!!

Text: KK Wong / Member News

Hey guys, here’s your chance!! GIGABYTE is getting a HK$99 GIGABYTE GP-UD750GM 750W Gold Medal All-Module Limited Group Purchase (original price HK$749), call the warriors to prove that the new cattle have solved the problem, if you want to be one of the warriors , you can apply for the debut before August 20. The number is limited and we have tried our best. The application method is as follows. Thank you for your support of HKEPC activities.

1️⃣ Like HKEPC / AORUS fan page

2️⃣ Share and Like this Post publicly

3️⃣ Comment Tag 2 friends

Taiwan GIGABYTE will announce the results on August 23, 2022, thank you for your support

#Updated with a new version#99mosquitto #mouth says no #body is very honest#rest assured that there is nothing 😂😂😂

