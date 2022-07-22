Waiting for Fujifilm to use the new X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor, and the new processor X-Processor 5 to go with it. The leading product is the flagship APS-C format digital camera FUJIFILM X-H2S introduced this time. In addition to the latest sensor, this machine has greatly improved the focusing speed, the accuracy of focusing stability, and the large-scale video shooting function. As a lover of still photo photography, Xiao Bian will check the performance and functions of the new X-H2S in this evaluation, and whether it can make you want to switch.

All the test photos in this article can be zoomed in and downloaded in the flickr album.

・Some photos are brightness corrected, but not any color, sharpness correction or enhancement

Fujifilm has announced that it will launch two flagship cameras using the new X-Trans CMOS 5 sensor this year. The XH-2, which will be launched in the fall, will use the 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor. Fujifilm X-H2S is the main product for filming, using the X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor, the resolution is still 26.1 million pixels. However, digital cameras, especially APS-C format, 26 million pixels is already a good balance point, it can give you better light absorption, theoretically less low-light noise, and the requirements of the focus accuracy are also Not as tall as a high-megapixel camera. So if you have filming needs from time to time and want to use Fuji’s film simulation filter, this X-H2S is worthy of your attention.

Flagship machine body configuration The handle, mushroom rocker, shutter button, and LCD display have been improved

The Fujifilm X-H2S does not have the shutter and ISO adjustment dials on the X-H1 body, but instead has a customizable knob like the X-S1, plus a large shooting mode dial. The classic camera smell is indeed reduced a bit, but if you also own other brands of cameras, this design makes your camera feel more unified. The camera shooting mode can directly switch the four modes of M, S, A, P, and automatically adjust to C1-C7 for a total of 7 personal camera configurations. For example, when you take black and white photos, you will use ACROS black and white film simulation with high contrast and low definition shooting. You can configure this setting to any position of C1-C7, and it will be called up at any time by turning the dial. The turntable also adds the “FILTER” function, which can call out special shooting effects such as analog toy shooting with one click.

The change I admire most is the “mushroom head” joystick. Its surface is flat and the contact surface is larger. With the granular non-slip surface, the thumb can fit the joystick better, and the camera can be operated a lot. It is all controlled by this joystick, and this small change has improved the operating feel of many control items on the fuselage.

You can see that near the camera shutter button, there are ISO, WB, and a custom button that can configure camera parameters. You can press and hold one of them and turn the knob to quickly adjust these parameters. Actual camera parameters are displayed on a black and white LCD monitor with backlight. In the photo shooting mode, you can check the shooting parameters, shooting mode, photo size, white balance, film simulation effect, etc.; in the video shooting mode, the shooting mode will be displayed.

For photo enthusiasts, the texture of the shutter button and the touch of the machine are very important. The current-generation X-H2S has enhanced the texture of the shutter button when the shutter button is half-pressed. Users can feel a more click feeling, and the tactile response is more responsive. Users can know that they have triggered the half-pressed shutter by the touch alone. The X-H2S body improved from the X-H1, the texture of the handle has been further improved, and the position of the index finger is more smooth and snug, which is mainly convenient for users to hold heavier lenses, such as the Fujinon XF16-55mm F2 tested by this editor. 8 R LM WR, it is more comfortable to hold the camera and has a better grip, which will make you feel that the overall weight of the camera will be a little lower.

Electronic shutter continuous shooting speed of 40 frames per second

With the new sensor and the latest X-Processor 5 processor, the Fujifilm X-H2S has 4 times the data reading speed and 3 times the detection data calculation amount than the previous model, so that the H+ high-speed continuous shooting mode of the new machine can reach 40 times per second. Zhang (electronic shutter), combined with the new algorithm, also greatly improves the autofocus speed and focus tracking performance of the Fujifilm X-H2S. Fujifilm cameras have always been loved by people for color processing, and not many people mention the focusing performance, but the current generation of X-H2S has been on par with other brands of cameras on the market. In addition to faster single-point focusing, eye focusing and face tracking focusing are more accurate and faster than previous Fujifilm cameras.

▲ Hundreds of photos have been taken in a few seconds, the above picture is only a part of it

Friends who tested the roadside bicycle delivery on the street, can see that the object tracking function has been chasing after the object, and the maximum continuous shooting speed of the electronic shutter of the machine is up to 40 shots, and the continuous shooting of a few seconds of shots is close to 100 shots. Photos are kept in accurate focus.

Applied to deep learning, X-H2S supports automatic detection and automatic continuous tracking of faces, eyes, recognition of animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, planes, trains, etc. You can select the type of subject you want to track in the menu.

Noise improved across the board, low ISO noise improved

Fujifilm X-series cameras use APS-C format sensors. Although the color is beloved, the high ISO noise of previous Fujifilm cameras is still a problem in some occasions. This generation adopts the latest photosensitive elements and processors, and the processing of noise is more and the effect is more remarkable. Even at low ISOs, noise is improved, resulting in an increase in overall image resolution.

Five-axis shockproof effect is remarkable

The Fujifilm X-H2S has a five-axis anti-shake system, providing up to 7.0 stops of anti-shake effect. This time, the editor uses the Volkswagen Kit lens Fujinon XF18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS, and then uses the lens king-level large aperture lens Fujinon XF16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR for testing. Even if the latter does not have a mirror body anti-shake system, it can achieve a more significant anti-shake effect than the previous X-T4. The camera is of course also suitable for use with Fujifilm’s famous large-aperture prime lens, plus the anti-shake effect, which has a more stable and clearer low-light shooting effect than some portable models.

Supports CFexpress memory card for continuous shooting of up to 1000 photos

The X-H2S is equipped with CFexpress Type B and SD memory card slot. With a fast memory card, the camera can continuously write 1000 photos, including 30 JPEGs per second or 20 RAW photos per second. It is well supported in occasions where there is a lot of continuous shooting needs, such as shooting birds, live programs, and sports events.

▲Standard HDMI jack, microphone input, 3.5mm headphone monitor jack, data transmission jack, no need to add type-C to 3.5mm conversion cable

▲Using Xindian NP-W235 to ensure enough power for all day photo shooting

Multi-angle flip screen, suitable for shooting with low straightness

The X-H2S uses a 1.62 million-dot LCD display, which is better than the 1.04 million-dot display used in the previous generation X-H1 in terms of viewing angle and clarity. Many people are afraid that they need to be reversed before they can adjust the up and down flip angle, which adds a layer of procedures to high-level and low-level shooting photography. Fujifilm has always folded the LCD screen from multiple angles, except that it can be flipped up and down directly. In addition, after turning it out, it can be folded left and right, giving you the same hand when shooting with high and low frying.

The camera also uses an EVF electronic viewfinder with 5.76 million dots and a magnification of 0.8 times. What you actually see is large and clear, and the 120fps update rate allows you to more accurately capture faster-moving subjects.

The number of film simulations remains the same

The film simulation function can be said to be a major selling point of Fujifilm cameras. Users can directly use Velvia film simulation to make landscape photos more saturated, and use Classic Chrome film simulation to make classic positive film less saturated and less foreign. The flavor of the redness is reproduced, and PRO Neg. uses the professional color negative NS160 to develop the effect of soft skin tones when printed on Fuji photo paper. Black and white shooting can also use ACROS black and white film simulation, unique taste of graininess, maintain clear details. The X-H2S provides a total of 19 film simulation modes, the number of which is the same as that of the previous flagship X-T4 without any increase or decrease.

▲ACROS

▲ACROS

▲ACROS

▲ACROS

▲Velvia

▲Velvia

▲PRO Neg. Hi

▲Velvia

Q menu for direct adjustment of 16 camera settings

Fujifilm X-H2S also inherits the brand’s Q menu (quick menu), including photo graininess, film simulation, shooting mode, focus mode, photo ratio, color tone increase or decrease, dynamic range increase or decrease, automatic object detection, etc., in the menu Select an item and rotate the dial.

6.2K / 4:2:2 10bit / Apple ProRes 422 video capture

Fujifilm X-H2S can be said to be one of the cameras with the most abundant video format support. In terms of image quality, it can shoot up to 6.2K and shoot 30p 4:2:2 10bit video. It also supports 3 Apple ProRes encodings, including ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 LT. Video shooting also provides F-Log2, the dynamic range can reach 14+ columns, which has stronger post-production potential than F-Log, allowing you to easily adjust the video to your favorite color tone in post-production. The main point of this machine is to support long-term shooting. It can record 240 minutes of 4K/60p video. Users can also purchase an external fan FAN-001 accessory, which enables longer video recording in high-temperature photography environments.

Conclusion: Fujifilm camera with satisfactory focusing performance

As the first product of Fujifilm’s new processor and photosensitive element, in Fujifilm X-H2S, we see the future potential of Fujifilm, especially in focusing speed, which has a significant speed improvement, and the actual focusing standard is also satisfactory. There are many products from major manufacturers known for their focusing speed. If you have always loved using its film simulation system and the color philosophy of Fuji cameras, this camera will be a masterpiece that further complements your photography experience.

As far as Fuji camera products are concerned this year, the X-H2S will be a camera that focuses on focusing performance and filming functions, and the X-H2 that will be launched later may be a camera with higher pixels as a selling point. If your subject matter is more dynamic and the photographic environment has changed a lot, you can actually start with the Fujifilm X-H2S now.

All the test photos in this article can be enlarged and viewed in the flickr album, and the original images can be downloaded

