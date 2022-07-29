control and connection

Enjoy the feedback of physical buttons

The main operation buttons of PartyBox Encore Essential are set on the top of the camera. Based on the author’s experience, I feel that the physical buttons are easier to use, have a tactile feeling, have a sense of feedback, and are not easy to press by mistake. They are used to control the power on/off, Bluetooth connection, volume, play/pause music, and Bass Boost respectively, providing “Preset 1”, “Preset 2” and “Off”, users can adjust the sound effect according to their personal preferences . In addition, its dynamic lighting can be synchronized with the music, and the color will change with the rhythm of the music, or you can use the PartyBox App to control the color of the light, which can bring the atmosphere of the audience.

In addition to the Bluetooth connection, the back of the machine provides an AUX in input, which can be connected to other devices for playback with a 3.5mm cable; there is also a radio microphone input jack that provides volume and gain adjustment. In addition, its USB interface provides music playback and supports MP3, WMA and WAV file formats.