Specifications
HW-Q990B
Channel: 11.1.4
Unit: 22 groups
Supported sound effects: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, etc.
Sound technology: Active Voice Amplifier, SpaceFit Sound+, Q-Symphony, etc.
Image function: 4K pass-through, HDR10+
Input Terminal: HDMI × 2, Optical
Output terminal: HDMI (eARC)
Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect), Bluetooth
Dimensions: 1,232 × 69.5 × 138mm (soundbar), 129.5 × 201.3 × 140.4mm (wireless rear), 220 × 413 × 410mm (subwoofer)
Weight: 7.7kg (Soundbar), 3.4kg (wireless rear), 11.7kg (subwoofer)
Price: $12,990
Enquiry: Samsung (3698 4698)
【Review】Samsung HW-Q990B: Wireless Transmission of Dolby Atmos!Enjoy true 11.1.4-channel surround surround
