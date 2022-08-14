Home Health 【Site Materials】ASUS Zenfone 9 Parallel Import Arrival- PCM
ASUS will release Zenfone 9 in Hong Kong on August 16, but parallel imports have already arrived in Hong Kong a few days ago. Parallel imports provide three versions of 8+128, 8+256 and 16+256, and the asking prices are $5,450, $5,959 and $6,750 respectively. White, black and red three color options.

As a thin-screen mobile phone, Zenfone 9 retains a good size and volume, with a width of only 68.1mm and a light weight of 169g, which brings it a very convenient one-handed holding performance. The machine uses a 5.9-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with an excellent front screen ratio of 90.02%, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100nits. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is equipped with a 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual lens And a 12-megapixel selfie camera, a battery capacity of 4,300mAh, pre-loaded Android 12 and a Zen UI interface.

Enquiry: Sanhe Electric 2374 0618

