Nostalgic Games Weekly collects weekly news related to nostalgic games and is scheduled to be published every Friday.

The Chinese version of “The Hot-blooded and Hard-blooded Guo Fu Jun Wai Chuan Hot-blooded Girl Zero” will be released in Chinese

The Asian branch of Yake System announced that it will launch the Chinese version of “The Hot-Blooded Girl Zero”, which is a modernized transplant version with new elements added to the 1994 super game “The Elegy of the Hot-blooded Guofu”, which is scheduled to be released in 2022. It will be released on PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Switch / Steam platform on September 22.

“Holy Sword Alliance + Shining Alliance remastered collection” released

The Asian branch of Yake Systems announced that it will launch “Holy Sword Alliance + Shining Alliance remastered collection”, which is the Chinese version of the physical collection of the two Remastered versions of “Holy Sword Alliance” and “Glorious Alliance”, scheduled to be released on the Switch platform on September 29, 2022 The digital version of Shining Alliance HD Remastered was released on the same day.

“New Fighting Primitives” Promotional Video and Release Date Announced

Microids has released a promotional video for the Joe & Mac remake of “The New Fighting Primitives”, including short actual gameplay footage, and confirms that the game will be released on PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series X in November 2022| Released on S/Switch/PC platform.

Demon Warrior 3 HD Remaster Released

Eidos’ 2003 real-time strategy game Commandos 3: Destination Berlin, released in HD Remaster by Kalypso Media, will be available on PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC platforms on August 30, 2022. The Chinese version will also be published by H2 Interactive, the PS4 version will be released on the same day as overseas, and the Switch version is scheduled to be released in the fall.

“Wild Adventure”, “Shadow Heart” team new fundraising

“Wild Arms” series chief designer and screenwriter Akira Kaneko, “Shadow Hearts” series director, and script Machida Matsushika launched a joint fundraising, and each will produce a new work “Armed” with a similar style to the above works. Fantasia”, “Penny Blood”, scheduled for completion in 2025.

Celebrity Takahashi to supervise new shooter “StarGaggnant” fundraising

Regista has launched a fundraising plan for the 2D flying shooting game “StarGaggnant”, supervised by celebrities Takahashi, with the goal of bringing the “Caravan Shooting” style shooting game of the FC/PCE era to the modern age, and the game also has a 2-minute high score competition. The “Caravan Mode” is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

“The Legend of the Drunken Tiger” and “Psychic 5” will be remastered

Happinet’s Tokyo Game Show list revealed that Compile’s 1997 “Fantasy Story” spin-off game “Fantasy”, and Jaleco’s 1987 large-scale video game “Psychic” 5″ will be remastered by South Korea’s Daewon Media Game Lab, which previously produced the “Yeti Brothers Special Edition”, and details have not yet been released.

ACA version of “Pac & Pal” on sale

Arcade Archives’ new work this week is the large-scale video game version of the 1983 Namco action game “Pac & Pal”, which will hit the PS4 / Switch digital store on September 1, 2022.

“Shiny Leprechaun” launches mobile version

Arcade Archives Neo Geo mobile version will be new to the 1996 SNK-published battle shooter “Twinkle Star Sprites”, which will hit the iOS / Android digital store on September 1, 2022.

Flying Power Disc 1&2 Soundtrack

Cassetron announced that it will release the original soundtrack of the 1st & 2nd generation of “Flying Power Disc” (overseas version called Windjammers), a total of 44 tracks on two CDs, and is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022.

Wingman PS2 Handlebar Adapter

Brook has launched the “Wingman PS2” handlebar adapter, which can be used to transfer modern mainstream handlebars such as PS series / Xbox series / Switch Pro to PS / PS2 / PS Classic. It will be released at the end of August 2022.

Kombat Whirlwind 35th Anniversary Merchandise

e-Capcom will launch the 35th Anniversary Commemorative Goods of “Fighting Whirlwind”, including replica paintings and acrylic blocks of the commemorative paintings of Senqilou, Shida Sensheng, Keixing Tairo and other artists.

