There are too many really good wireless in-ear options on the shelves today. Ton. Jabra makes top-notch headphones like Marshall, JBL, Technics, Supra: Sound by Sweden, Bang & Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, Oneplus, LG and Huawei (apparently pronounced “Wah-Wej”, I didn’t know it until two weeks ago ). The latest pair I’ve been using is the Huawei Freebuds Pro 2, £170, which competes with the likes of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Apple Airpods Pro, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, Technics EAH-AZ60 and JBL Tour Pro + TWS, nothing Doubt, the Chinese mobile giant is at the top of the pile.

Fashion. They are available in silver, metallic light purple and white.

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 has a similar design to the Airpods, roughly, there are two sticks under the earlobe where the microphone is located. The difference here, however, is that the Freebuds Pro 2 look more expensive and feel more luxurious in terms of material selection and build quality, if you ask me. The ergonomics are correct and now, as always, three different sizes of silicone eartips are included, which of course fit your ears perfectly no matter how curved or narrow your ear canal is. A neat trick built into these earphones is that, through Huawei’s free “AI Life” app, they sense and measure the fit (or poor) of the ear, and then give a thumbs-up or thumbs-up based on it. A system that is both smart and educational.

The Freebuds Pro 2 are moisture resistant and rated IP54.

According to Huawei themselves, you need one of their phones to take advantage of everything these earpieces have to offer, but after switching between the P30 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, I can honestly say I didn’t notice any difference at all. That’s a good thing, I think, because while I obviously understand the strategy of bringing potential buyers into the Huawei ecosystem, more and more manufacturers of different phones, operating systems, wires, apps, and phones make sure everything runs smoothly , which is a good thing. Of course, this is a positive for us consumers.

The headset supports the following transmission technologies: LDAC, Aptx HD, Aptx, AAC, SBC.

The sound quality provided by the Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 is very good. The character is a bit more neutral than JBL’s headphones or Marshall’s/Technics, but not as clinical as Sennheiser’s gadgets sound. The sound is better than the Airpods and Airpods Pro, which again is shocking considering the budget and the options Apple is actually sitting on. The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 offer excellent instrument separation, very good control, clear bass and mids that feel lively and clear without overwhelming the soundstage. They sound great, straightforward, and they do it even when you’re on the phone. The Freebuds Pro 2 are particularly good at filtering out ambient noise while on a phone call, such as traffic noise or background noise at the gym, and they’re also very good at canceling out wind noise when you’re out and about.

At 6 grams, the earphones are among the lightest in their lineup.

The only downside I can think of about the Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 is battery life, and they can’t compete with top-notch Technics as well as JBL and Jabra. Excuse me. The earphones get six hours per charge without active noise cancellation, and about four hours with ANC on, which is about 35-40% less than the market leader in this price range. It’s not a major issue for me as I only go to the gym for an hour a day and then get charged once a week, but it’s worth mentioning – of course. However, the active noise cancellation itself is excellent, rivaling the likes of Jabra and Sony, and of course, in terms of battery capacity, it should come at a price. In the end, I can easily recommend the Huawei Freebuds Pro 2, which I think is very good.

