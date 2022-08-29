background

I myself think that in the resume, as long as you clearly list your abilities and experience, usually HR will not make things too difficult. I asked the seniors I know to help me with internal referrals, but when recruiting this year, HR began to contact fresh graduates from a very early time, asking about their willingness to interview. You can also directly tap on Linkedin to see HR, which will increase the chances of interviews.

I myself refer to the list of topics compiled by many other people. The topics are mixed together, and I will not be affected by seeing the topics. Then, if you don't have an idea within 20 minutes, go to the Internet and refer to other people's solutions.

I also specially prepared the coding style part. When I started to brush it, every question, even if it was AC, would refer to the architecture of the great gods on the Internet. After a long time, I would be less likely to write messy code.

I highly recommend that you subscribe to LeetCode Premium. I think brushing according to the company’s Tag is quite efficient.

When I first saw the title, I immediately said the O(n^2) solution, and then proposed the O(n) solution. The interviewer thought it could be faster, but please write the O(n) method first.

After writing, under the guidance of the interviewer, I further changed the code to an O(1) solution. The time has just come. When I finished the interview, I felt that I was not sure whether I would pass. Although there was a solution to the best solution, there were hints. In about a week, I was notified by HR that I passed the Phone Interview. Another HR who took over in the middle called me and told me some points to pay attention to. If you have any questions, you can ask him at this time.

For some reasons, my interview was not like everyone’s five-level interview. I was split into two stages: coding + coding + coding/ behavior + coding.

HR means that I hope to make sure that the first three levels are not bad, and then continue the interview, otherwise it will be quite tiring. The Coding part is written. The difference is that the specs of many topics are quite unclear at the beginning, so I recommend everyone to communicate with the interviewer to confirm it first, and then start to write the code, while writing the code. , and don’t keep quiet, try to explain your thoughts clearly like in a tutor, if you go wrong, they can guide you back to a more correct direction.

Then the English Coding is off. I think I can type down some more ideas, and then confirm with the interviewer whether what he heard is the same as what you said. Unless both parties have very good English skills, it is better to express in English with Chinese is quite different. In the first three coding levels, I considered myself to be fairly stable. One or two days after the interview, HR informed me that I could continue the interview.

The Behavior part is more like a simple chat, and there is usually no problem with normal replies! There is an episode in the back here, my coding face is the same as the first three, mold, one, and the same problem. If you encounter the same problem as me, you must tell the interviewer immediately, I was at that time Because I was a little too nervous, I was not sure how to deal with it. I waited for the interview to end before I responded to HR. As a result, I needed to go through coding QQ more. Because of the extra noodles, there is an extra month of waiting time in the middle…. After the insurance was added, the performance was ok. After a while, HR said that he wanted to ask me for some information and was ready to send it to HC. After waiting for about a month, there is good news from HC~~ The team match can start!

For Team match, I was told to interview with two teams. Usually, I don’t need to be too nervous at this stage, but I still heard that some people have been wandering in the pool without a match. … During the match, most of the two parties introduce themselves, and then ask the interviewer questions about the team. At the same time, the two parties will also arrange each other’s volunteer order, and then HR will hold an internal meeting to match.

This year’s New Grad did not discuss salary, but the salary was very satisfied~~ I signed it happily! ! It’s about 4~~~~ I also hope that everyone will have a smooth interview in the future! !