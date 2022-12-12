Recharge batteries on a mental and physical level, with the intention of returning to the maximum in the gym in view of the Sunday’s home match against the leaders and only team still undefeated between Italy and Europe Sir Safety Susa Perugia: this is the intent of the Real Volleyball Monza. After the bitter defeat remedied in Siena, on the last first leg of the Credem Banca SuperLega, after seven consecutive seasons out of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Del Monte® Coppa Italia, the Monza are motivated to get up and resume their journey towards the first eight of the ranking. Five full days of training are foreseen for the blues, with three sessions of doubles and two half days of technique (Thursday and Saturday).

WORKOUT | DECEMBER 2022

MONDAY 12

Libero

TUESDAY 13

9.00 – 11.30 Weights + Technical training

15.30 – 18.00 Technical training

WEDNESDAY 14

10.00 – 12.00 Technical training

16.30 – 19.00 Technical training

THURSDAY 15

14.00 – 16.30 Technical training

FRIDAY 16

11.00 – 13.30 Weights + Technical training

17.00 – 19.30 Technical training

SATURDAY 17

14.30 – 16.30 Technical training

SUNDAY 18

10.00 Preliminary finishing

15.30 Real Volleyball Monza – Perugia (SuperLega)