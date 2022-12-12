Home Health 🙋🏻‍♂️ Day off for Beretta and teammates, at the gym again from Tuesday
Health

🙋🏻‍♂️ Day off for Beretta and teammates, at the gym again from Tuesday

by admin
🙋🏻‍♂️ Day off for Beretta and teammates, at the gym again from Tuesday

Recharge batteries on a mental and physical level, with the intention of returning to the maximum in the gym in view of the Sunday’s home match against the leaders and only team still undefeated between Italy and Europe Sir Safety Susa Perugia: this is the intent of the Real Volleyball Monza. After the bitter defeat remedied in Siena, on the last first leg of the Credem Banca SuperLega, after seven consecutive seasons out of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Del Monte® Coppa Italia, the Monza are motivated to get up and resume their journey towards the first eight of the ranking. Five full days of training are foreseen for the blues, with three sessions of doubles and two half days of technique (Thursday and Saturday).

WORKOUT | DECEMBER 2022
MONDAY 12
Libero
TUESDAY 13
9.00 – 11.30 Weights + Technical training
15.30 – 18.00 Technical training
WEDNESDAY 14
10.00 – 12.00 Technical training
16.30 – 19.00 Technical training
THURSDAY 15
14.00 – 16.30 Technical training
FRIDAY 16
11.00 – 13.30 Weights + Technical training
17.00 – 19.30 Technical training
SATURDAY 17
14.30 – 16.30 Technical training
SUNDAY 18
10.00 Preliminary finishing
15.30 Real Volleyball Monza – Perugia (SuperLega)

Previous articleEmma Villas Aubay has pulled out its claws: the pre-sale for Siena-Trento starts tomorrow morning

See also  The PNRR neglects robotics and artificial intelligence

You may also like

Flu and Covid, the lethal mix sends emergency...

Long Covid like HIV, disturbing what is happening...

Ospedaletti, inauguration of the new gym and the...

the return also in Europe

The new gym has been inaugurated, a modern...

hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing

Influenza and Covid, a deadly mix: emergency rooms...

Advanced breast cancer: the point on a new...

Chiara Ferragni, with her patch, talks about prevention

New centers of medical genetics and fetal medicine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy