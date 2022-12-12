Recharge batteries on a mental and physical level, with the intention of returning to the maximum in the gym in view of the Sunday’s home match against the leaders and only team still undefeated between Italy and Europe Sir Safety Susa Perugia: this is the intent of the Real Volleyball Monza. After the bitter defeat remedied in Siena, on the last first leg of the Credem Banca SuperLega, after seven consecutive seasons out of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Del Monte® Coppa Italia, the Monza are motivated to get up and resume their journey towards the first eight of the ranking. Five full days of training are foreseen for the blues, with three sessions of doubles and two half days of technique (Thursday and Saturday).
WORKOUT | DECEMBER 2022
MONDAY 12
TUESDAY 13
9.00 – 11.30 Weights + Technical training
15.30 – 18.00 Technical training
WEDNESDAY 14
10.00 – 12.00 Technical training
16.30 – 19.00 Technical training
THURSDAY 15
14.00 – 16.30 Technical training
FRIDAY 16
11.00 – 13.30 Weights + Technical training
17.00 – 19.30 Technical training
SATURDAY 17
14.30 – 16.30 Technical training
SUNDAY 18
10.00 Preliminary finishing
15.30 Real Volleyball Monza – Perugia (SuperLega)