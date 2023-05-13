news-txt”>

“Ukrainian forces have gained at least a kilometer of territory in Bakhmut as the Russians withdraw.” This reflects the “lack of credible fighting units”. British intelligence stated this in its latest briefing, writes the Guardian. The area is tactically significant because it is a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbass canal, which marks the front line, the British ministry said in its update, posted on Twitter.

“Sixth air strike on capital since early May”. The head of the military administration of the city of writes this in Telegram Kiev, Serhiy Popko, reporting on an attack that took place last night against the capital. “This time, the enemy launched an attack using only unmanned aerial vehicles. During the last air alert, which lasted 2.5 hours in Kiev, Iranian ‘Shahed’ ammunition was detected in the airspace in the direction of the capital. Enemy drones that were moving towards Kiev were successfully destroyed” and “no damage or injuries were reported in the capital”, explained Popko.

“Russian troops attacked in the night Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, with Iranian-made Shahed drones, injuring three civilians,” said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, according to Ukrinform. another two-story was destroyed. The raids started fires. Three people were injured,” he said.