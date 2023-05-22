1-0 on the Udinese field, a penalty from Immobile decides

The Lazio she’s the first big this year to come out on top Dacia Arenabut what matters most is that the 1-0 onUdinese it’s practically worth it Champions League. To the team of Sarri just a goal from a penalty by Immobile to get the most out of it and crown a season that surpasses all expectations in the league. It’s not official yet, but for the second time in management lot the biancocelesti obtain direct qualification in the Europe that counts. And they also do it with the 20th clean sheet by Provedelnow just one length short of the all-time record from A league.

First half without goals

A couple of potholes by Milinkovic and a high conclusion of Lovric. In the first quarter of an hour Udinese and Lazio study each other, but without great emotions. The first arrives in the 20th minute with a header by Immobile on Zaccagni’s great through ball, but Silvestri doesn’t let himself be fooled. The hosts slowly take the field, but it is always Sarri’s team that gets close to scoring. In the 39th minute Milinkovic sows his opponents and is brought down by Udogie (who gets booked). On the continuation of the action Immobile download for Luis Alberto who with a right-footed shot from the edge is close to the advantage. The last gasp of the first half comes from Udinese with a header from Biol on which Provedel blocks without problems.

Immobile is not wrong and Lazio is approaching the Champions League

At the start of the second half, Sarri changes immediately: inside Pedro instead of Felipe Anderson. And in the 48th minute the Spaniard already risks an assist, but Silvestri gets excited again Immobile, this time from a low cross shot. Two minutes later it is Luis Alberto to arrive near the Juventus goalkeeper, but in extremis Perez takes care of saving everything. Lazio returns with a completely different attitude and in the 51st minute Neighbor risks the encore of Naples and in the 59th minute Immobile he earns a penalty on a light touch by Month. The Var confirms Pairetto’s decision and the biancoceleste captain makes no mistake from the penalty spot by displacing Silvestri. Center that uncorks the Lazio match even more, led by a visionary Luis Alberto who sends Milinkovic on goal on a couple of occasions. The biancocelesti are even close to doubling with Romagna people, who heads the post, but then slows down and defends himself. Sarri inserts Marusic e Basic per Lazarus e ZaccagniWhile Subtle believe it and bet on Thauvin, Vivaldo e Nestorovsky. The latter also finds the goal which is rightly disallowed for offside. From there Udinese can no longer find the right passage and Lazio bring home three very heavy points. Read the full article

on The Messenger