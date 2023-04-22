1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened – breaking latest news

A dense launch of smoke bombs by the fans of the Sampdoriain protest against former president Ferrero and others, forced the referee to stop play at the start of the second half of the match between the blucerchiati and the Spice. Visibility on the pitch was reduced to almost zero and referee Maresca was unable to do anything else, also to allow the fire brigade to intervene. while the stadium announcer warned that in case of continued launches the game would be suspended. After about six minutes of stoppage, the game resumed, with the Genoese leading 1-0.

Sampdoria-Spezia, match suspended: what happened

The corporate situation of Sampdoria is in fact very difficult. The club is at risk of default and, if the bankruptcy were to arrive too late, there would be no technical time to save the sporting title, with all the consequences of the case (in the background the last place in the Serie A standings). THEIn short, no one is saved from protest by Blucerchiati fans. In the viewfinder is Massimo Ferrero and beyond. Chants have also been heard against Edward Garrone, guilty of having sold Samp to Ferrero and not wanting to intervene now. Just as they have not been spared Figc e Serie A league