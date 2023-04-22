1-1, protest against Ferrero. Game suspended, what happened – breaking latest news

Of Gregory Spigno

The Sampdoria-Spezia match was interrupted by the referee at the start of the second half due to Massimo Ferrero’s arrival at the stadium, heavily contested by the public with smoke bombs

A dense launch of smoke bombs by the fans of the Sampdoriain protest against former president Ferrero and others, forced the referee to stop play at the start of the second half of the match between the blucerchiati and the Spice. Visibility on the pitch was reduced to almost zero and referee Maresca was unable to do anything else, also to allow the fire brigade to intervene. while the stadium announcer warned that in case of continued launches the game would be suspended. After about six minutes of stoppage, the game resumed, with the Genoese leading 1-0.