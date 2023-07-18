A new shelf has been added to the Ritmonio Elementa range, enhancing the wellness experience for users. The new shelf is designed to support the placement of Diametro35 Wellness jets, allowing users to customize their installation according to their needs at any given time. This addition expands the line of accessories offered by Ritmonio, providing more options for users to personalize their bathroom experience.

Ritmonio is also making its mark on the bathroom through its textures. The Diametro35 faucet design now offers up to four different footprints or “Impronte” options, including Prisma, Tratto, Rigo, and Punto. The ELEMENTA for Diametro35 Impronte accessories and the Diametro35 Wellness Impronte range for showers are also decorated to match the aesthetic of the faucet design. This attention to detail allows customers to create a cohesive and visually appealing bathroom space.

In other news, Daikin Europe has achieved the United Nations SDG Champion certification. This recognition is granted to companies that actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals. Daikin Europe stands out for its commitment to reusing refrigerants from used products in the production of new ones. By implementing this practice, Daikin Europe reduces waste and contributes to a more sustainable future.

Cevisama Build is an event aimed at promoting sustainable solutions within the construction industry. During the Cevisama fair, experts and companies in the sector gather to discuss current issues related to sustainability, efficiency, and environmentally friendly materials. This event provides a platform for sharing knowledge and encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices in the construction sector.

Graduation celebrations took place for students from the center attached to the GROHE GIVE Program. The program, which supports the talent of young installers, recently welcomed the Instituto Guindàvols institute in Lleida. In recognition of his participation in the SpainSkills 2021 competition, Pol Dalmau was awarded by the German firm GROHE. To further support the education and training of young installers, the GIVE Program created a dedicated training room within the facilities of the Instituto Guindàvols institute.

Salgar, a leading manufacturer of bathroom furniture, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the environment. The company recently planted 500 trees in the municipality of Lobera de Onsella, in Aragon. This initiative is part of Salgar’s ongoing reforestation campaign, in which a tree is planted for every piece of furniture sold from its Moment series. This marks the second “Salgar Forest,” following the successful establishment of another forest in Soto del Real where 500 trees were also planted. Salgar’s environmental commitment extends beyond manufacturing high-quality bathroom products and demonstrates the company’s dedication to sustainability.

