L’male urinary incontinence it is much more widespread than one might think. Even if up to the third age women suffer from it are decidedly more than men, from the age of 75 onwards the percentage is the same. In detail, around the age of 50 it affects 20% of women and about 12% of men. Once the age of 75 is completed, on the other hand, half of individuals (both men and women) have to live with urine leakage. The data comes fromThird Age Observatory.

One of the main problems of male incontinence is that men find it hard to talk about it and they get to the doctor late. As with any problem, the sooner you treat it, the easier the treatments will be. Estimates by urologists say that only about 25% of people suffering from urinary incontinence go to the doctor to start therapy.

What are the causes of male urinary incontinence?

It should be remembered that urinary incontinence it is not a disease in itself, but a symptom. Over the years, the prostate can become enlarged. It is very common in men over 50, but it can affect younger people as well. As the prostate grows, it can press on the outside of the urethra, causing it to narrow. This can cause incontinence problems. In these cases we speak of BPH (BPH), a condition in which the prostate is enlarged but not cancerous.

There may be other reasons, such as difficulty contracting the muscles around the bladder or problems with the nerves that control the action of the bladder. Of course the prostate cancerespecially after major surgery or even radiation therapy. Also due to aging, the bladder loses the ability to empty completely. Chronic cough and some neurological problems can also cause pee leakage.

What tests can help identify the causes of male urinary incontinence?

Obviously the former is urine examination, an extremely simple test. You can also proceed to urine culture to understand if there are bacteria. It usually takes one to three days to get results. Also an blood test it can be useful, especially to understand if there are problems with kidney function or a chemical imbalance in the body. It is possible too measure the level of a specific prostate antigen (PSA)a protein made by the prostate that tends to be higher in people with prostate cancer.

What are the therapies?

It depends on the type of incontinence. In general, exercises for the are very useful pelvic floor strengthening. Dedicate sessions to yoga e pilates can be particularly useful in this regard. Usually you can avoid drinking caffeine-based drinks because they irritate the bladder. To avoid peeing yourself at night, it’s better to limit liquids in the two hours before you decide to go to sleep. Also control body weight can be a crucial decision. Cigarette smoke is particularly bad for the bladder. It goes without saying that anyone suffering from this discomfort must immediately stop.

Experts also propose a bladder training. For example, you can decide to go to the bathroom every certain amount of time anyway. As we feel more secure, we can extend our toilet appointments over time.

Medicines for male urinary incontinence

Your doctor can prescribe some medicines that relax the bladder, reduce bladder spasms or treat enlarged prostate. It has been used for some time now botulinum. It is injected into people with neurological conditions such as spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis. Injecting botox into the bladder causes it to relax, increasing storage capacity and reducing incontinence. The effectiveness of the toxin lasts about ten months.

The other interventions

Nerve electrostimulation

If the situation still does not improve, nerve electrostimulation can be used. The most common methods are two:

the sacral nerve stimulationwhich involves implanting a stimulator near the nerve; the percutaneous one of the tibial nerve, to prevent incontinence, excessive urination frequency and other symptoms. Electrostimulation modifies the bladder reflexes with electrical impulses.

Injections of collagen and carbon spheres

The urologist can also decide for collagen injections and carbon spheres to close the bladder opening. After some time you have to repeat the injections.

Surgery

If nothing works, you can opt for surgery, such as artificial urinary sphincter and sling.

