1 in 10 million chance: These twins have two fathers

“Cosmopolitan Germany” reports, citing the “Strait Herald”, that a paternity test took place at the Fujian Zhengtai Judicial Appraisal Center in Xiamen in southeast China, the result of which surprised the father, mother and doctors.

Prior to the test, the father had requested a paternity test after seeing his newborn twins because the children did not resemble him. Mouth, nose and eyes were “not his”, according to the father.

Two twins, two fathers

In fact, the paternity test showed that he was not the clear father of the twins. His wife later admitted to being unfaithful to him and having a one-night stand.

But according to “Cosmopolitan Germany”, the case was not resolved: the paternity test had shown that the woman’s one-night stand explained one of the two births. However, the other child carried her husband’s genes.

Chance: 1 in 10 million

According to the doctors at the test center, the case was a so-called “overfertilization”, which is extremely rare in humans, reports the “Cosmopolitan Germany”.

The chance that two egg cells will be fertilized within one cycle is less than 1 in 10 million. The probability that two egg cells will be fertilized by two different men within one cycle is correspondingly lower.

The Beijing Zhongzheng Justice Laboratory reported on a similar case last year.

According to “Cosmopolitan Germany”, the father rejected legal paternity for the non-own twin after receiving the test result.

