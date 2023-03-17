In Italy, a third of children are already overweight or obese and this percentage reaches 44% in Campania, making it a black jersey region, immediately followed with 42% by Calabria. Far from harmless ‘bacon’, childhood obesity often continues into adulthood, putting you at risk of developing diabetes, cancer, heart disease and stroke. Bringing prevention time to school, with an emphasis on healthy eating and the Mediterranean diet, is the objective of a working table set up by the Ministry of Health together with those of Agriculture, Sport, Instruction.

“Attention to the foods we eat – underlines Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) – has direct effects on the well-being of adults and children”, especially at a time when the pandemic has worsened the daily habits of a large part of the population. “For example, 1.2 million people have started or resumed smoking and 32% of adults have gained weight”, underlines Francesco Cognetti, president of the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce). Often underestimated, obesity in children “doesn’t just mean ‘having a little belly’ – underlines Giuseppe Morino, pediatrician and dietician – but liver fat, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, insulin dysregulation. And often obese children they will also be obese adults”.

In Europe alone, an unhealthy diet – too high in sugar, saturated fat and ultra-processed foods – causes more than a million deaths every year, according to WHO Europe which has just announced new nutritional guidelines to protect children from food marketing unhealthy food and advertising of unhealthy food and drink. On the other hand, “the Mediterranean diet – said the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci – is strategic for the prevention of diseases and is a tool for strengthening cultural values ​​such as the importance of product quality, respect for the territory and biodiversity “. For this “I am working together with the Ministry of Education, Agriculture and Sport to include prevention, with a focus on nutrition, in the educational programs of schools, so that the benefits of correct lifestyles are learned from an early age” . “We must educate the new generations to more careful consumption – confirms the minister of agriculture and food sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida – also to counter the effect of social media, which pushes towards the purchase of some products”. To this end, he added, it is right that “the school system also includes food education among its subjects and explains what is good for you and what is bad for you, so as to provide that ‘literacy’ which for so many generations has been entrusted to mothers and to the grandmothers”.

Healthy eating will also be the protagonist of the “Festival of 5 colors” which will be held from 17 to 21 May in Naples, to continue in Calabria. Meetings, games and events are scheduled to bring the importance of strictly seasonal and Made in Italy fruit and vegetables to the tables and families.